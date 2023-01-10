Read full article on original website
McFarland named next head coach for Webb City football
WEBB CITY, Mo. - Webb City has announced the hiring of Ryan McFarland as the school's next high school head football coach. McFarland has served as an assistant coach for the Cardinals the last two years. He's also been a coach at Frontenac, Riverton and Seneca. RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY...
Tractor trailer crashes off I-44 into the woods near Missouri / Oklahoma state line
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, reports along I-44 east at 2.8 MM of a tractor trailer crash alerted Newton County Central Dispatch and Missouri State Highway Patrol. On scene we learn an eastbound tractor trailer was approaching the weigh station, made contact with...
News To Know: skeletal remains found in Colorado identified as Joplin man, and an armed robbery in Lamar, Missouri
SARCOXIE, Mo. - A tractor trailer causes property damage to a Sarcoxie, Missouri neighborhood. The semi identified by a Dollar General logo and spotted on a security camera was not on a designated truck route through Sarcoxie. It traveled down narrow streets, knocking down signs, damaging utility poles and taking out a hydrant, which then flooded a neighborhood. The flooding required the street to be dug up for extensive repairs. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
5th Grade Quapaw Elementary (01/11/23)
5th Grade Quapaw Elementary (01/11/23) COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BR…
Sarwinski steps away as Galena head football coach
GALENA, Kan. - Galena High School head football coach Beau Sarwinski is stepping away as the leader of the school's football program. "I love this place and I love our kids, the coaches, the school and the community," Sarwinski says, "It's been fun and I know I will miss football, but I'm excited for a new challenge."
Fire crews stop rural grass fire from spreading near Kansas / Missouri line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after noon on Monday, January 9, 2023, Cherokee County 911 were alerted to a grass fire near NE80th and NE Coalfield Road. Galena Fire Dept north engine on Bethlehem Road responded and mutual aid depts included: Cherokee Township Fire, Asbury-Mo. Fire and Carl Junction-Mo. Fire.
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
Home Depot today debuted its 2011 Joplin Tornado film, 'Hope Builds'
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Home Depot in Joplin today debuted a screening of 'Hope Builds,' a documentary-style short film that shines a light on historic disasters, such as the 2011 Joplin tornado. Officials say Home Depot's event took place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of its Joplin location.
News To Know: Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder, and the Four States deals with the high price of eggs
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The suspect of a 2021 Ottawa County Murder pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a firearm. Documents show Jimmy's wife Charlana Kelly of Miami, Oklahoma, is charged in Ottawa County Court with accessory to murder. The plea is related to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran, a 47-year-old who was shot in the head in Nov 2021. Jimmy Kelly Jr. plead guilty on January 6, 2023 to the following:
Zora Street faces improvements
Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
MoDOT shares traffic impact for I-49 closure near Nevada, Mo
NEVADA, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation says lane closures should be expected on Tuesday, January 10th so workers crash clean-up crews can work on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada. MoDOT officials say crews will work from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. between Vernon County routes D & M near Mile Marker...
McDonald County High School community supports local students' dream
MCDONALD COUNTY. Mo. - The McDonald Highschool Community today gathered to support local sen…
Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
Investigators release images of Casey’s Stone’s Corner Armed Robbery
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Updated information as the first images from security footage are released to the public by Jasper County Detectives on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. In the three...
Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
Co-workers set up a Go-Fund-Me account for local Walmart employee to retire
JOPLIN, Mo - Bruce Winch or "Padre" as he's known -- is a Joplin Walmart door greeter. He has been working at Walmart almost two years now. Co-workers say he puts a smile on everyone's face. The 75 year old's coworkers set up a go-fund-me to help him retire because...
Joplin Police investigate missing money from 2023 Project Grad account; Former President charged Felony Stealing
JOPLIN, Mo. — The former President of the 2023 Joplin High School Project Graduation has been charged Felony Stealing from the organization’s bank account. Melanie D. Patterson, 42, of Joplin is identified in court documents filed in a Joplin Police Dept investigation which began fall of 2022. As...
Joplin Resident lends a helping Hand to community members
JOPLIN, Mo. - A local Joplin woman is doing what she can to support local residents who are limited with transportation. The love of helping people drove crystal baker to start a business running errands. "I love helping people," said Crystal Baker. "I've always loved helping people. it's just a...
Lynyrd Skynyrd fans pay tribute to late Cassie Gaines on her birthday
MIAMI, Okla. - Fans today pay tribute to the late Cassie LaRue Gaines, best known for her work with Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Cassie Gaines was born on January 9, 1948. She and her brother, Steve, died in 1977 when a plane carrying the band crashed in Mississippi. The...
