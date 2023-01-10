ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

McFarland named next head coach for Webb City football

WEBB CITY, Mo. - Webb City has announced the hiring of Ryan McFarland as the school's next high school head football coach. McFarland has served as an assistant coach for the Cardinals the last two years. He's also been a coach at Frontenac, Riverton and Seneca. RELEASE FROM WEBB CITY...
WEBB CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: skeletal remains found in Colorado identified as Joplin man, and an armed robbery in Lamar, Missouri

SARCOXIE, Mo. - A tractor trailer causes property damage to a Sarcoxie, Missouri neighborhood. The semi identified by a Dollar General logo and spotted on a security camera was not on a designated truck route through Sarcoxie. It traveled down narrow streets, knocking down signs, damaging utility poles and taking out a hydrant, which then flooded a neighborhood. The flooding required the street to be dug up for extensive repairs. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
SARCOXIE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Sarwinski steps away as Galena head football coach

GALENA, Kan. - Galena High School head football coach Beau Sarwinski is stepping away as the leader of the school's football program. "I love this place and I love our kids, the coaches, the school and the community," Sarwinski says, "It's been fun and I know I will miss football, but I'm excited for a new challenge."
GALENA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Home Depot today debuted its 2011 Joplin Tornado film, 'Hope Builds'

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Home Depot in Joplin today debuted a screening of 'Hope Builds,' a documentary-style short film that shines a light on historic disasters, such as the 2011 Joplin tornado. Officials say Home Depot's event took place on the 11th anniversary of the re-building of its Joplin location.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Oklahoma man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder, and the Four States deals with the high price of eggs

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - The suspect of a 2021 Ottawa County Murder pleads guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a firearm. Documents show Jimmy's wife Charlana Kelly of Miami, Oklahoma, is charged in Ottawa County Court with accessory to murder. The plea is related to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran, a 47-year-old who was shot in the head in Nov 2021. Jimmy Kelly Jr. plead guilty on January 6, 2023 to the following:
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Zora Street faces improvements

Joplin, Mo. - Zora Street in Joplin is getting some big improvements thanks to a $4 million State of Missouri award. The grant is in a partnership with the State of Missouri Department Transportation and Jasper County. Joplin Public Works Director Dan Johnson says the use of Zora Street drove...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

MoDOT shares traffic impact for I-49 closure near Nevada, Mo

NEVADA, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation says lane closures should be expected on Tuesday, January 10th so workers crash clean-up crews can work on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada. MoDOT officials say crews will work from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. between Vernon County routes D & M near Mile Marker...
NEVADA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D.? Pickup involved in First Degree Burglary

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crime of First Degree Burglary which occurred in their county the morning of January 11, 2022. They are seeking assistance from the public to locate the pickup in security images. “The vehicle was involved...
koamnewsnow.com

Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
RIVERTON, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Resident lends a helping Hand to community members

JOPLIN, Mo. - A local Joplin woman is doing what she can to support local residents who are limited with transportation. The love of helping people drove crystal baker to start a business running errands. "I love helping people," said Crystal Baker. "I've always loved helping people. it's just a...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Lynyrd Skynyrd fans pay tribute to late Cassie Gaines on her birthday

MIAMI, Okla. - Fans today pay tribute to the late Cassie LaRue Gaines, best known for her work with Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Cassie Gaines was born on January 9, 1948. She and her brother, Steve, died in 1977 when a plane carrying the band crashed in Mississippi. The...
MIAMI, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy