Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO