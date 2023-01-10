ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

clovisroundup.com

Clovis Unified Football Stars Matchup in College Football Final

The College Football Playoff National Championship held on Monday January 9th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California not only hosted thousands of fans, but featured two past Clovis Unified football players in the game. Running back Kendall Milton of Georgia and Linebacker Blake Baldwin of Texas Christian both went to...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
FRESNO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24/CBS47: Where Is the Fresno Reporter Going?

Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

FOX26 over-the-air transmission down

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The FOX26 over-the-air transmission went down on Monday morning. Dish and Xfinity customers are not affected. It's unknown when service will be restored but we will update this story when we have any updates. You can still watch Great Day, the Midday News, and the...
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Video: CHP records large rockslide near Fresno

A Northern California highway was closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was all recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer. The CHP Fresno office shared the video to Twitter, noting that all four lanes of State Route 168 were closed after heavy rains battered the state on Monday and Tuesday. “Avoid […]
FRESNO, CA
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023

Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.

The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video

The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Fresno County Declares State of Emergency

As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA
