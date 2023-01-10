Read full article on original website
NCAA Football: Fresno State at Southern California
Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The SC Trojans logo at midfield at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Southern California Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Fresno State football gets ranked in final AP Top 25 poll
The Fresno State football team (10-4) comes in ranked #24 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Clovis Unified Football Stars Matchup in College Football Final
The College Football Playoff National Championship held on Monday January 9th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California not only hosted thousands of fans, but featured two past Clovis Unified football players in the game. Running back Kendall Milton of Georgia and Linebacker Blake Baldwin of Texas Christian both went to...
Fresno’s Bulldog Fan Zone is closing down
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldog Fan Zone in Fresno is permanently closing its doors next month after 23 years in business, store officials announced on the store’s Facebook Page this week. The store is located at the corner of Shaw and Maple and started as Sequoia Textbooks in 1999. It provided Fresno State with […]
Liv Johnson Leaving KSEE24/CBS47: Where Is the Fresno Reporter Going?
Liv Johnson has been bringing all the latest news coverage to Fresno residents for two years. The young KSEE24/CBS47 reporter is one of the favorites in the Californian city. But now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Liv Johnson is leaving KSEE24/CBS47 in January 2023. The announcement naturally led to some questions from viewers. They want to know where she is headed to next and if they will see her on broadcast news again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Fresno. Here’s what Liv Johnson said about leaving KSEE24/CBS47.
Housing Watch: Where Fresno ranks for cities with dip in home sales
Fresno ranks 15th among large US cities where home sales dropped last year - according to Construction Coverage.
FOX26 over-the-air transmission down
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The FOX26 over-the-air transmission went down on Monday morning. Dish and Xfinity customers are not affected. It's unknown when service will be restored but we will update this story when we have any updates. You can still watch Great Day, the Midday News, and the...
Video: CHP records large rockslide near Fresno
A Northern California highway was closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was all recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer. The CHP Fresno office shared the video to Twitter, noting that all four lanes of State Route 168 were closed after heavy rains battered the state on Monday and Tuesday. “Avoid […]
Rainfall Totals for California ‘400% to 600% Above Average Values’
Updates: Willow Avenue is closed between Friant Road and Copper Avenue for emergency road repairs, the city of Fresno said. The road is expected to reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Choinumni Park day use and campgrounds are closed until further notice due to storm-related issues and cleanup,...
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Rise and shine, Fresno! Are you tired of that boring bowl of cereal for breakfast? Do you crave something with a little more oomph to kickstart your day?. Well, have no fear because we’ve got the scoop on the best breakfast in Fresno. From fluffy pancakes to savory omelettes, these spots will have your taste buds singing ‘Good Morning, Sunshine!’
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
Fresno ponding basins filling up as storm brings steady rain
The flow has been nonstop through the storm water basins and 700 miles of pipeline.
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check Out
Fresno is a city in California's Central Valley known for its diverse cuisine, and there are plenty of great buffet options to choose from. Here are eight of the best buffets in Fresno:
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
Fresno County Declares State of Emergency
As of January 9th, 2023, Fresno County has declared a state of emergency due to the raging storm that has traversed across the Central Valley. Due to the impacts of the winter storms from the atmospheric river weather system and its effects on Fresno County, the County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director, Paul Nerland, has proclaimed a State of Emergency as of today, January 9, 2023.
Suspect wanted for assault at Fresno City College identified
Investigators say the suspect used some type of sharp object to hurt the student after the class they were attending had ended.
Fresno sculptures vandalized, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a person who allegedly vandalized sculptures at the Fresno Art Museum, officials say. According to authorities, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the suspect vandalized the works of art located in the museum at 2233 North First Street. In the images provided by Fresno Police […]
Rivers Rise, Trees Drop, Storm Continues. And Tuesday Will Be Just As Bad.
Update: The Madera County Office of Emergency Services issued a mandatory evacuation order Monday morning for residents of the Bass Lake RV Resort and Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park due to flooding in the area. An evacuation shelter has been opened at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Fresno Flats Road,...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
