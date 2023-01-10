ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Spartan women move to 2-0 in MEAC with gritty road win against the Hornets

DOVER, Del. — Norfolk State continued to cement itself as one of the best defensive teams in the country on Monday evening, defeating Delaware State 40-26 at Memorial Hall. The Spartans (14-3, 2-0 MEAC) held the Hornets to 11-of-58 shooting (19.0 percent), including 1-of-15 from behind the arc (6.7 percent). It marked the worst shooting performance for 3-point land by an NSU opponent this season.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

42nd Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum this weekend

HAMPTON, Va. — "I call it the granddaddy of them all," Apprentice School head coach Micah Amrozowicz uses classic sports poetry when describing the Virginia Duals. "As long as I can remember I've been competing at the Virginia Duals. Whether I was in high school or in college, and now as a coach, I've been at Virginia Duals every year."
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU guard Imo Essien health update

NORFOLK, Va. — "It just felt like it was hard to breath, like I was breathing through a straw. With this being a sensitive topic for me it's hard to replay, but that's the truth, it was very hard to breath. I felt like I couldn't catch my wind. At the end, right before I went down, it just felt like all my wind was gone, like I got hit in the stomach. I had nothing else in me." Imo Essien talked reporters through what he was feeling as he collapsed to the court, untouched, during Old Dominion's game at Georgia Southern.
NORFOLK, VA
Delaware LIVE News

Battle of Top 10 Howard, Appo does not disappoint

A large crowd was on hand Tuesday night in Wilmington as Howard High School honored its undefeated 1973 state championship boys basketball team on the 50th anniversary of the lofty achievement. What better way to honor those players than to have the 3rd ranked 2023 Wildcats come from nine points down in the second half to pull out a 53-47 ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WTKR

Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
HAMPTON, VA
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown

Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests

The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) and the Delaware State Police have arrested five subjects on charges related to dog fighting after troopers responded to […] The post Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SEAFORD, DE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council

The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
AVONDALE, PA

