FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Dollar General Store Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
13newsnow.com
Spartan women move to 2-0 in MEAC with gritty road win against the Hornets
DOVER, Del. — Norfolk State continued to cement itself as one of the best defensive teams in the country on Monday evening, defeating Delaware State 40-26 at Memorial Hall. The Spartans (14-3, 2-0 MEAC) held the Hornets to 11-of-58 shooting (19.0 percent), including 1-of-15 from behind the arc (6.7 percent). It marked the worst shooting performance for 3-point land by an NSU opponent this season.
13newsnow.com
42nd Virginia Duals at the Hampton Coliseum this weekend
HAMPTON, Va. — "I call it the granddaddy of them all," Apprentice School head coach Micah Amrozowicz uses classic sports poetry when describing the Virginia Duals. "As long as I can remember I've been competing at the Virginia Duals. Whether I was in high school or in college, and now as a coach, I've been at Virginia Duals every year."
13newsnow.com
ODU guard Imo Essien health update
NORFOLK, Va. — "It just felt like it was hard to breath, like I was breathing through a straw. With this being a sensitive topic for me it's hard to replay, but that's the truth, it was very hard to breath. I felt like I couldn't catch my wind. At the end, right before I went down, it just felt like all my wind was gone, like I got hit in the stomach. I had nothing else in me." Imo Essien talked reporters through what he was feeling as he collapsed to the court, untouched, during Old Dominion's game at Georgia Southern.
Battle of Top 10 Howard, Appo does not disappoint
A large crowd was on hand Tuesday night in Wilmington as Howard High School honored its undefeated 1973 state championship boys basketball team on the 50th anniversary of the lofty achievement. What better way to honor those players than to have the 3rd ranked 2023 Wildcats come from nine points down in the second half to pull out a 53-47 ... Read More
Augusta Free Press
Former Virginia Tech football player flips State Senate seat in Norfolk-Virginia Beach area
Democrat Aaron Rouse appears to have flipped a State Senate seat in the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the senior legislative body heading into the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session. With 57 of the 59 precincts in the Seventh District reporting, Rouse had a narrow 348-vote...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Chesapeake coach maintains innocence on prison release anniversary
Thursday marks one year since the release of a former Chesapeake basketball coach from prison, following a News 3 investigation uncovering evidence pointing to his innocence in a 2012 robbery.
WTKR
Five area high school stars nominated for McDonald's All-American Game
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The McDonald's All-American Games are the most prestigious high school basketball contests in the country and five Hampton Roads standouts are up for spots on the roster. Hampton's Kennedy Harris, Diamond Wiggins of Norview and Zakiya Stephenson of Princess Anne are among the nominees for the girls...
WAVY News 10
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
WAVY News 10
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton
Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown
Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at William Penn High School located at 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE. As a result, there is an increased […] The post Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests
The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) and the Delaware State Police have arrested five subjects on charges related to dog fighting after troopers responded to […] The post Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
13newsnow.com
Lockdown at Portsmouth elementary school lifted
There were shots fired on Horne Avenue, but it doesn't seem like anyone was hurt. The elementary school near the scene has finished its lockdown.
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
