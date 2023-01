According to The Athletic, talks between Carlos Correa and the Twins have picked back up as his deal with the Mets has not been able to get done. The report says that the Mets are not out, but it’s been 19 days since they agreed to the deal verbally. It feels like a decent bet that deal won’t go through now. What a wild winter it has been for Correa who might end up back where he just was.

Photo: Getty Images