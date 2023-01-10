ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

fox2detroit.com

Violent threats keep canceling class for Macomb County-area school

RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it"...
RICHMOND, MI
CBS Detroit

Richmond Schools staff member resigns after receiving antisemitic death threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An administrator for Richmond Community Schools has resigned after he and his family received an antisemitic death threat. Superintendent Brian Walmsley says the details involving the threat of one of his now former administrators and their family was disturbing and the investigation will continue until they get to the bottom of who's behind it. "That's kind of the million-dollar question we're all trying to figure out. Why and how did this happen?" said Superintendent Brian Walmsley on why the administrator received the threat. Late last week, Richmond Middle School's Dean of Students, Michael Woodberg, resigned after...
RICHMOND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cheer coach uses CPR, AED to save student-athlete who went into sudden cardiac arrest

MEMPHIS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A cheer coach at a Michigan high school said she was in the right place at the right time when a student-athlete went into cardiac arrest last month. The student was at practice at Memphis High School when it happened. Amanda Bobcean, who is also an emergency room nurse and mother, jumped into action with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive the student 15 minutes before EMS arrived.
MEMPHIS, MI
Detroit News

Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says

Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
HAZEL PARK, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state

For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI

