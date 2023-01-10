Read full article on original website
Violent threats keep canceling class for Macomb County-area school
RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it"...
New, 3rd threat causes Richmond Schools to cancel classes Thursday
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A third school threat has been reported at Richmond Community Schools - leading to the school being closed on Thursday. The district reports the latest threat was received at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday night from OK2SAY that a middle school student was "going to come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday
A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
Third threat cancels class again for Richmond School District
For the third time in just two weeks, the Richmond School District is working its way through a threat that was made against the education system. Because neither the school nor the police could get in touch with the individual who made the threat, class was canceled Thursday.
Richmond Schools staff member resigns after receiving antisemitic death threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An administrator for Richmond Community Schools has resigned after he and his family received an antisemitic death threat. Superintendent Brian Walmsley says the details involving the threat of one of his now former administrators and their family was disturbing and the investigation will continue until they get to the bottom of who's behind it. "That's kind of the million-dollar question we're all trying to figure out. Why and how did this happen?" said Superintendent Brian Walmsley on why the administrator received the threat. Late last week, Richmond Middle School's Dean of Students, Michael Woodberg, resigned after...
3rd threat targets Richmond schools • 'Hockey doc' hit with more charges • The Carhartt heiress fortune
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it" read...
Richmond school district parents sound off over threats, teachers leaving
Two separate threats in one week has Richmond school district parents feeling uneasy. The first school threat was deemed credible and resulted in school being closed for a week, reopening Monday. A second threat was not deemed credible and school remained open.
Students at Detroit's Southeastern High School return to virtual learning after school floods from burst pipe
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Southeastern High School will be closed for months as the school works to get most of the classrooms cleaned up after a water pipe burst inside the school. On Tuesday, students and parents arrived at the school to pick up laptops as they return to...
Dearborn Heights Robichaud's backpack pantry helps students with food insecurity
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dearborn Heights Robichaud is using backpacks to help fight hunger at it's student food pantry. A backpack allows students to be discreet about securing food and once they leave this space they can still maintain their privacy and dignity. "So they’ll come in they’ll...
Cheer coach uses CPR, AED to save student-athlete who went into sudden cardiac arrest
MEMPHIS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A cheer coach at a Michigan high school said she was in the right place at the right time when a student-athlete went into cardiac arrest last month. The student was at practice at Memphis High School when it happened. Amanda Bobcean, who is also an emergency room nurse and mother, jumped into action with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive the student 15 minutes before EMS arrived.
Meet Peanut the Prosecutor, a therapy dog to help trauma survivors in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The newest employee at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is fluffy, has four legs, and will perform a very important job – comforting those who have experienced trauma and abuse. Peanut the Prosecutor comes from the Canine Advocacy Program (CAP) in connection with...
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says
Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Feds: Hassan Chokr tried to buy guns for 'God's wrath' after threatening preschoolers, parents at synagogue
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of threatening preschoolers and parents outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue last month allegedly tried to purchase several guns later that day, according to a federal court filing. Hassan Chokr, 35, is accused of hurling antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young...
2 men still wanted after double murder outside Hazel Park rental hall
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects still haven't been caught after a double murder a year ago in Hazel Park. Keko Martin and Ricco Hicks are accused of shooting and killing Nathan Jacobs and Eddie Matthews in the parking lot of Timeless Gallery at 21502 John R on Jan. 14, 2022. A third suspect, Michael Hicks, has been captured, but police are still looking for the other two.
While growth has slowed, Livingston County remains the wealthiest in the state
For years, Livingston County proudly wore the mantle of the fastest-growing in Michigan. It’s not difficult to understand why: a commuter’s paradise, Livingston County is located in the middle of Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint, a veritable golden driving triangle of I-96, U.S. 23, and M-59. (According to 2020 census data, the average commute of a Livingston County worker is 31.6 minutes.)
Classes cancelled at 2 Oak Park high schools after shooting ends with 1 student hospitalized, 4 arrested
Following a shooting that took place outside Oak Park High School Friday night, four teenagers were arrested, one student remains in the hospital, and classes have been cancelled for two of the affected schools.
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
