Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for runaway teen
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Bossier City officers team up to save teen’s life
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As gunshots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year the efforts of three police officers stopped the gunfire from becoming deadly. “He was critical. He was critical,” said Officer Russell Engi as he describes the scene he came upon the night...
Man accused of shooting teacher found in Louisiana
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
KTBS
Shreveport man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. Trevarious Winslow, 27, was initially charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2019 deaths of Lee'Jerryius Traveone Baines and Chasmine Walters.
KNOE TV8
Man accused of attempted murder in Farmerville taken into custody
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmerville Police Department announced that a man accused of attempted second-degree murder has been arrested by the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Cotton Valley, La. Jamario Lewis, 38, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023. FPD says Lewis allegedly shot a...
ktalnews.com
Crash on Bradshaw Parkway caused fatal injury to 31-year-old woman and child, suspect arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and her child. The Shreveport Police Department said in a release Wednesday afternoon that 25-year-old Terrance Dangerfield was taken into custody by police. SPD officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai...
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase
Three Adults and One Minor Arrested in Louisiana Suspected of Possession of Drugs and Theft After Crashing During a Vehicle Chase. Shreveport, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana successfully apprehended four suspects after a vehicle refused to stop during a traffic stop and led police in a chase that ended in a collision with a fire hydrant. Three were captured under a home, and one was apprehended after forcing his way into a residence. Three adults and one minor were charged with crimes related to possession of drugs, theft, and resisting arrest.
ktalnews.com
Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting; child fatally shot on Monkhouse
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. In a media release, the DA said 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow would be tried for June 9, 2019, fatal shootings of Chasmine Walters and Leejerryius Traveone Baines. Walters and Baines were shot outside Royalty Cigar and Hookah Lounge in downtown Shreveport. A third victim was not identified but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
Father of fatally shot Vivian teen speaks out
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Corterion Collins was shot and killed in Vivian on Dec. 29, 2022. Now his father is speaking about the tragic loss. Collins was a 17-year-old senior at North Caddo High School when he lost his life to gun violence. Cortez Collins, the father of the...
KSLA
CPSO: Deputies searching for 22-year-old-man near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A reportedly very private 22-year-old man is possibly missing and lost near his home near Vivian. On the morning of Jan. 11, Micah Roberts was reported missing to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) around 8 am. He was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday after 1 a.m., wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
ktalnews.com
Four arrested after car chase with Shreveport police
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three adult males and a juvenile were arrested after refusing to stop for police on Monday evening on Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 5 p.m. The driver refused and led officers on a chase that ended in the 2900 block of Milton Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.
KTBS
CPSO, other agencies searching for missing Vivian man
VIVIAN, La. -- Caddo sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Shreveport man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing, said Sheriff Steve Prator in a news release Thursday. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane...
KSLA
1 woman, 1 child dead after hit-and-run wreck; suspect caught one day after running
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run wreck that took the lives of a woman and a child. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office revealed the woman’s name is Faith Alexander, 31. The child is Amelia Ellis, her 4-year-old daughter. Terrance Dangerfield,...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Rodney Bradley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on SPD's Rodney Bradley who is making a difference mentoring kids. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Amber Alerts
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about Amber Alerts. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Shreveport Police Hunting for Man Who Shot Four-Year-Old
On January 7th, 2023, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 2900 block of Peach Street on reports of a shooting. Responding officers found that a four-year-old child was struck by gunfire while playing on a local playground. The injured child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
Shreveport Police Investigation Yields Loads of Drugs and Guns
On January 6th, 2023, members of the Shreveport Police Office of Special Investigations conducted an investigation in the 2300 block of Jamison Street that continued to two storage units in the 5500 block of Jefferson Paige Road. Marcus Thomas (1-22-82) was arrested at the conclusion of the investigation that led...
KTBS
Mayor: Woman killed Saturday hit by stray bullet while in bed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport woman was killed early Saturday morning by a stray bullet while in her bed. That’s according to a statement from Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s office that also said the bullet that killed Renata Lewis was meant for another person. “Unfortunately, Ms. Lewis died...
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
