Balanced Panthers top Breck

Houston Oberst scored a career-high 18 points, Gage Phelps posted 17 points, and the Daviess County High School boys basketball team never trailed in a 68-56 victory over Breckinridge County on Tuesday at DCHS. Panthers coach Neil Hayden credited his team’s unselfishness, which helped create open shots throughout the contest....
