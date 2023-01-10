Official: New Rochelle High School nurse saves student with Narcan

Nurse uses Narcan to save student at New Rochelle High School 01:33

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- There were anxious moments at New Rochelle High School on Monday when a nurse had to use Narcan to save a student who apparently used marijuana .

As CBS2 learned, it may have been laced with something much more serious.

"We're really grateful for our nurses being on top of it. They saved the student's life," New Rochelle Superintendent Jonathan Raymond said.

Raymond called it an ominous moment at New Rochelle High. Midday Monday, a student used a vaping device to take a hit of marijuana concentrate and quickly showed signs of distress. It is believed the concentrate was contaminated with the powerful opioid fentanyl .

"And that's why we need to get this message out to our families, caregivers and our guardians. They need to know and tell their kids that any time you try anything from the street, whether it's marijuana, off a vape, chances are it's going to be laced with fentanyl. That's how bad, that's how serious, this is," Raymond said.

Luckily, all school nurses in New Rochelle have a supply of Narcan, which quickly reverses the effects of opioid exposure. The student was given Narcan and stabilized.

"It was absolutely shocking. I was just really glad the nurses had the Narcan on hand," parent Mary Monzon said.

Monzon has two students at the high school.

"It's terrifying. Again, I'm just so grateful this didn't end in the death of a child. Unbelievable," Monzon said.

Worried more students may have access to the potentially contaminated vape cartridges, the district is warning parents to talk to their children about the dangers.