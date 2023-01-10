Read full article on original website
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
ESPN calls one of Tennessee’s biggest rivals a ‘loser’ in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason
ESPN feels like one of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals was one of the biggest losers during the NCAA transfer portal cycle this offseason. Tom VanHaaren, one of ESPN’s college football writers, detailed the biggest winners and losers of the portal this offseason and he listed the Florida Gators among the biggest losers.
2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
2023 Tennessee football schedule: Volunteers games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay Sept. 16 at Florida Sept. 23 vs. UTSA Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina Oct. 7 Idle Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M Oct. 21 at Alabama Oct. 28 at Kentucky Nov. 4 vs. UConn Nov. 11 at ...
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet
University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week. ...
Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game
The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
UGA’s Stetson Bennett to work restaurant shift after winning National Championship
ATHENS, Ga — For the second consecutive year, the Georgia Bulldogs won the National Title, and for the second straight year, quarterback Stetson Bennett will work a shift at Raising Canes in Athens. Bennett will be joined by Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves, to celebrate the Bulldogs’...
Josiah Thompson Cuts List To Six Schools
After recently narrowing his recruiting to nine schools, offensive tackle Josiah Thompson is now down to six, with South Carolina in firm pursuit.
Paul Finebaum Names Main Challengers To Georgia For 2023 Season
Fresh off their second straight national championship, Georgia are widely expected to be the favorites to win it all in 2023 as well. Right now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum sees only a few challengers to their throne. Appearing on Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Finebaum identified only three teams that can ...
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
One of the Tennessee Vols’ top SEC rivals received some bad news on Wednesday
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals received some not-so-good news on Wednesday. According to a report from On3, 2023 five-star quarterback Jalen Rashada has asked to be released from his national letter of intent that he signed last month. (247Sports rates Rashada as a five-star recruit.) This doesn’t...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
