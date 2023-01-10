With latest car delivery concerns addressed: Council agrees to renew sales licenses for Lawless Chrysler

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
capecod.com
Local Officials Undaunted by Bridge Replacement Project Being Denied Federal Funding
BOURNE – A close to $2 billion dollar federal grant application for the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges was denied recently, but local transportation officials remain confident the project will move ahead undaunted. Cape Cod Commission Deputy Director Steven Tupper says the money was only part of the first year...
homenewshere.com
Another increase to Transfer Station fees
WINCHESTER - Continuing the trend of raising fees at the Transfer Station, the Select Board approved a $10 per ton increase to tipping fees for commercial waste, mix and debris effective Wednesday, Feb. 1. They also decided to hold a more robust discussion on implementing some type of Pay as You Throw program (similar to the recent SMART program the board discontinued).
Carver’s Edaville Looks to Go Christmas-Only, Add 40B Housing
On January 3, the owner of Carver’s Edaville theme park went before the town’s Board of Selectmen to propose developing a portion of the park’s property into housing units, including affordable housing, while making the park itself a seasonal attraction only during the Christmas season. “We stepped...
homenewshere.com
Assistant Fire Chief Del Signore can stay on Reading force past age 65
READING - Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Del Signore will escape forced retirement and remain for one more year as department’s second-in-command, thanks to special legislation enacted last week. According to Reading’s Beacon Hill delegation, Mass. Governor Charles Baker signed a special bill into law last Tuesday that will allow...
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition
MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
iheart.com
Board Chairman Pushes For Saugus To Become City, Host Mayoral Election
SAUGUS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A select board chairman has proposed that the Town of Saugus become the "City of Saugus," arguing that the community has outgrown the "town" designation and the structure of government that comes with it. Chairman of Saugus' Board of Selectmen Anthony Cogliano said the...
abingtonnews.org
Building inspector resigns
The town’s Building Commissioner has resigned after less than six months on the job. Town Manager Scott Lambiase said Chris Carmichael resigned Wednesday effective immediately. He said Carmichael left “to pursue other interests.”. Jason Harris, who is a part-time local building inspector for the town, will take over...
businessnhmagazine.com
Intriguing Woman-Led Business: Lovering Auto Group
Linda Lovering grew up in her dad’s auto dealership in Nashua but sought a career outside the family business. At Sanders Associates in Nashua, she met her husband Rich, and they eventually left to work for Linda’s father, managing the dealership before deciding they wanted one of their own and bought one in Concord in 1996.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
WWLP 22News
East-West rail will impact the whole state
(Mass Appeal) – For several years there has been talk about building out a viable rail service connecting western mass to Boston and the eastern part of the state. If this were to ever come to fruition it will bring about a lot of change to the four western counties of the state. Eric Lesser, former State Senator and lead proponent of this rail service, joins me now to discuss.
homenewshere.com
COVID-19 again settles into Woburn for third winter season
WOBURN - The city’s COVID-19 outbreak without question worsened through the end of the holiday season, but current infection trends still sit far below the record thresholds recorded last year. According to the latest data released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), roughly 170 Woburnites tested positive...
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Police search North Shore dumpster station in connection to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
PEABODY, Mass. — The search for missing Cohasset mother of three Ana Walsh shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband appeared in court. Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Investigators said that blood...
newportdispatch.com
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
‘I am not a threat’: Apologetic Brian Walshe aims to be loving, repay debt in 2021 letter to judge
COHASSET, Mass. — In a 2021 letter to a judge related to his sentencing for fraud, an apologetic Brian Walshe pledged to be loving, have integrity, and continue “to be in service to my wife and sons.”. “I am not a threat to any members of our society,”...
FireRescue1
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
communityadvocate.com
Asst. Town Manager says goodbye to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”
Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police
A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
Comments / 0