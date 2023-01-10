ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance

Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
u.today

Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Operations Temporarily Suspended on Major Korean Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
NEWSBTC

BNB Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $300: Rally Isn’t Over Yet

BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $240 against the US Dollar. BNB rallied above $260 and might aim more upsides towards the $300 level. Binance coin price started a recovery wave from the $240 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $265 and the 100...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days

A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Top 5 Ethereum Casino Sites: Online ETH Gambling

Whereas most crypto casinos settle for Ethereum as a cost methodology, there are some that do a greater job of offering leisure to gamers than others. Right here, we check out the 5 finest crypto casinos the place gamers can gamble utilizing Ethereum. mBit Casino (Finest Total) Stake Casino (Finest...

