11 People Arrested At DUI Checkpoint In Bellflower

BELLFLOWER (CNS) - Nearly a dozen people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, authorities announced Monday.

The checkpoint operation was conducted on Jan. 6 on Rosecrans Avenue near the intersection of McNab Avenue between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Of the 11 total arrests, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, two drivers were arrested for driving with a suspended license and eight drivers were arrested for driving without a driver's license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grand form the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.