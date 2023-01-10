ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Cowart sends Grambling to 62-57 victory over Florida AM

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart scored 18 points to help Grambling fend off Florida A&M 62-57 on Monday night.

Cowart added five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (9-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon added 14 points and six rebounds. Carte’Are Gordon totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Dimingus Stevens led the way for the Rattlers (2-12) with 13 points. Jordan Tillmon added 11 points and six rebounds, while Chase Barrs scored 11. Florida A&M has lost six straight.

Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling visits Southern and Florida A&M hosts UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

