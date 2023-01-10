Council shares goals for 2023

The new year is a time for goal-setting and thinking of the endless possibilities one could pursue. Islamorada Village Council members were asked about their top goals for the village, as well as a personal goal if they cared to share. Since 2022 was an election year, residents heard for months many ideas from candidates and others about how to improve the village.

Vice Mayor Sharon Mahoney, who was elected to office in November, said her first goal for 2023 is to start tackling issues that have been “on the table for way too long.” She cited the Fills, the popular roadside gathering spot between roughly mile marker 79 to 77 where orange cones have walled off access but nothing has been done in the way of improvements; usage of the land in the village’s center where Island Sliver and Spice Department Store used to be, and “of course, the never-ending issues we have with permits and housing.”

Mahoney she would like to see village meetings become more effective and “move at a better pace instead of waiting for the next meeting,” meaning she would like to see problems having solutions. “If we need to have more meetings to get things under control, then it should be done,” she added.

Mahoney would also like to seek more community involvement and more workshops.

“Working on issues and changing the way things have been done in the past might be a new future for this village, [including] being open to changing things from the past which have not worked. That would be a breath of fresh air,” she said.

“Finally, my personal goal is for this community to start working together, helping each other and stopping this never-ending issue of [taking] sides. We all live here and have chosen to stay here because this is what we want to be our home. There is so much more to be gained by standing with each other. I’m hoping for a very productive and great change in 2023.”

Newly elected Councilwoman Elizabeth Jolin said, “I am looking forward to a round-table conversation with the council in order to prioritize goals across the group. Prior to the holidays, I requested of Manager Ted Yates that we schedule an in-the-Sunshine council workshop on just this topic. I expect that he will get this on the calendar in January as soon as we all come up for air after the holiday.”

Last year, Councilman Henry Rosenthal, who served as the council’s previous vice mayor, began to address certain items he would like prioritized. First, he wants improved bus stops throughout Islamorada. Second, he wants to ensure Publix eliminates using plastic bags, which are bad for the environment and can harm and kill wildlife. Third, he wants improvements at the Fills. Fourth, he would like a Just Older Youth Center to house programs for adults, much like the fun he recalled having as a teen at a teen center he frequented. Additionally, he, like Mahoney, would like to see a town square at the former Island Silver and Spice property, which was purchased by the village for $2.7 million. He foresees no commercial purpose or affordable housing there but rather a town center much like the European town squares he enjoyed when he traveled as a performer on cruise ships.

Rosenthal also encourages his fellow council members to solve problems in addition to the ones the agenda presents. “If [we] do our job properly, you have something to point to as you drive down U.S. 1. You should be able to point and say, ‘I did that.’”

Councilman Mark Gregg also shared his new year goals for the village: “Write a new land use plan. The existing plan is more than 22 years old and is in dire need of a major overhaul. [The Building Permit Allocation System] is nearly over, and we will be focusing on redevelopment and land acquisition in the future. We will also need to plan for resiliency and sea-level rise due to climate change.”

Additionally, Gregg said funding for land acquisition must be a priority.

“Since there are very few new building permits left to issue, I hope we can work effectively with our lobbyists and legislative representatives to create new sources of revenue to acquire environmentally sensitive land and to fairly compensate property owners that will not be able to develop their property,” he said.

He also pointed to the need to complete the Fills project.

“Obviously, this project has taken way too long, but we need to finish a plan that minimizes our expense in constructing improvements and maintaining the area while keeping it aesthetically pleasing,” he said. “This will sound radical, but I believe that the best approach is to convert most of the Fills land areas to a bridge and remove all of Flagler’s fill so that the water (especially during a storm) can flow naturally between the bay and ocean. This would be in harmony with our long-term goals in adapting to climate change and sea-level rise.”

Lastly, Gregg shared his personal goal: “Make substantial progress in providing workforce and affordable housing so the people that work so hard to take care of us and our homes, businesses and families can live in our community and enjoy their lives with dignity instead of riding a big smelly bus to work every day. We are vulnerable to outside forces and have become too dependent on a labor force that may not always be willing or able to spend hours every day traveling here to work.”

Mayor Buddy Pinder did not respond to emails or a phone call about his goals.