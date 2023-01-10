ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Key West Citizen

Energy bills to decrease in January

By SPECIAL TO THE CITIZEN
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Keys Energy Services customers will experience a decrease in their January energy bills, as a result of reductions in natural gas costs, according to a news release from the utility.

An average KEYS’ residential customer consuming 1,000 kwh of electricity during the month of January will see an 8.2% decrease on their total energy bill. The bill will be $180, compared to $196, for the same consumption in December.

The amount of the decrease will vary based on how much electricity a customer uses, according to KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado.

The Power Cost Adjustment charge for the month of January will be $44.25 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, compared to $60.65 per 1,000 kwh in December.

KEYS’ Energy Charge is $108.40 per 1,000 kwh for residential customers and assumes wholesale power costs of $62.20 per 1,000 kwh. A kilowatt-hour is a common unit of electric energy consumption, and the basic unit of electric energy. One kwh is equivalent to 1,000 watts consumed over a period of one hour.

When energy costs fluctuate above or below $62.20 per 1,000 kwh, KEYS passes the increase/decrease along to customers via a PCA charge/credit, Torrado said in the release.

“We are seeing additional relief on the natural gas front and can pass those savings on to customers during the first quarter of 2023,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS General Manager and CEO. “The price of natural gas became extremely volatile in 2022 and surged to unprecedented levels domestically and internationally.” Tejeda cited disruptions in natural gas production, reduced rig counts during the pandemic, lower gas storage inventor, and the exporting of fuel as a result of the war in Ukraine as drivers of the natural gas price increase.

In recent years, the utility's Power Cost Adjustment had been a credit on energy bills. The credit was replaced with a charge in January 2022, and additional increases in March and June before decreases were implemented in October.

Tejeda did not rule out future power cost adjustments.

“As the cost of natural gas fluctuates, KEYS will adjust the PCA charge,” she said. “We will be monitoring costs carefully and working with our power supplier to mitigate increases.”

Tejeda explained the total bill is driven by both the rate and energy usage. The rate has decreased moving into fall, and consumption is expected to decrease as well. Conservation is still helpful, and customers can help offset the PCA charge by consuming less energy by making some usage adjustments.

Tejeda urged KEYS customers to log on to http://www.KeysEnergy.com and click on the Top 10 Energy Saving Tips link for tips on how to best conserve energy. While online, customers can sign up for a free home energy survey, rebates for qualified energy efficient appliances and receive information on how to better track their monthly energy usage.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Gas and home heating bills already rising in 2023

Just days into 2023, some Americans are already feeling pain at the pump with gas prices up 13 cents just last week. This rise is also impacting home-heating bills for many. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on how to stretch your dollar.Jan. 4, 2023.
Louisiana Illuminator

Analysts expect Louisiana oil & gas sector to shrink or pivot to clean fuels this year

Louisiana’s oil and gas industry is expected to shrink slightly this year due to a combination of economic and geopolitical factors, experts who follow the sector say, though they also forecast potential growth in the new energy and industrial sectors. Most analysts are predicting some kind of economic slowdown during the first half of 2023. […] The post Analysts expect Louisiana oil & gas sector to shrink or pivot to clean fuels this year appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vox

Why your gas bill might be way higher this winter

Rebecca Leber is a senior reporter covering climate change for Vox. She was previously an environmental reporter at Mother Jones, Grist, and the New Republic. Rebecca also serves on the board of the Society of Environmental Journalists. For households struggling to pay their energy bills, it could be a long,...
rigzone.com

USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves

Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Egg prices expected to drop after a year of increases

High egg prices are starting to retreat from December's record highs, but it might take time before you see a difference at the store, experts tell Axios. Why it matters: While grocery items have broadly gotten more expensive, no food item has been impacted by inflation as much as eggs and their prices often give a clue about the current economic environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Natural gas prices fall to lowest since 2021 in major reversal post-Ukraine war

Natural gas futures slumped to the lowest level in more than a year on Friday, marking a major turnaround since the massive run-up in prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and threatened to impose hardship on households in New England and across the United States. Futures fell below $3.60...
freightwaves.com

Transportation prices fall at fastest-ever pace in December, LMI says

Supply chain data released Tuesday showed a new “sharpest rate of contraction” for transportation pricing during December. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a monthly survey of supply chain executives, displayed a 36.9 reading for transportation prices during the month. The rate of decline was the fastest recorded in the six-year history of the data set.
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
BBC

Energy bills predicted to fall further this year

Energy bills could fall further than previously forecast later this year, easing pressure on struggling households, new projections suggest. Less generous government help means a typical household gas and electricity bill is expected to rise from £2,500 a year to £3,000 a year in April. But falling wholesale...
The Independent

British Gas owner on course for eightfold rise in profits from high energy prices

British Gas owner Centrica is on course for bumper profits on the back of soaring energy prices that have left millions of consumers struggling to pay their bills.The energy giant has predicted an eightfold increase in full-year profits, with earnings of 30p per share.The profit windfall comes amid soaring oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, largely driven by sanctions on Moscow. Prices peaked in 2022 but remain historically high.Most of the costs have been passed onto consumers. Campaigners predict the number of households in fuel poverty will increase to 8.4 million from April when government support drops.National...
BBC

Energy bill support for firms to be reduced from April

The government will scale back support for businesses with energy bills after warning that the current level of help was too expensive. Under the new scheme, firms will get a discount on wholesale prices rather than costs being capped as under the current one. Heavy energy-using sectors, like glass, ceramics...
schoolbusfleet.com

Short-Term Energy Outlook Expects Falling Prices

Non-OPEC production growth should boost global production of liquid fuels that keep school bus fleets moving to 102.8 million barrels per day by 2024, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from 100 million barrels per day in 2022. However,...
iheart.com

Inflation Cooled A Bit In December But Prices Remain High

The latest economic data released by the Department of Labor shows that inflation is continuing to cool. The consumer price index fell by 0.1% from November to December, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020. However, inflation was still up by 6.5% on an annual basis as the cost of goods continued to be elevated.
denver7.com

Inflation continues to ease as energy prices fall

Inflation continued to ease in December as data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated the Consumer Price Index is continuing to decline. For the 12-month period ending in December, the Consumer Price Index was 6.5%, which is down from a peak of 9.1% in the summer. Month over month, the CPI actually declined .1% in December as energy costs fell.
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy