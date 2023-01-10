Energy bills to decrease in January

Keys Energy Services customers will experience a decrease in their January energy bills, as a result of reductions in natural gas costs, according to a news release from the utility.

An average KEYS’ residential customer consuming 1,000 kwh of electricity during the month of January will see an 8.2% decrease on their total energy bill. The bill will be $180, compared to $196, for the same consumption in December.

The amount of the decrease will vary based on how much electricity a customer uses, according to KEYS spokesman Julio Torrado.

The Power Cost Adjustment charge for the month of January will be $44.25 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, compared to $60.65 per 1,000 kwh in December.

KEYS’ Energy Charge is $108.40 per 1,000 kwh for residential customers and assumes wholesale power costs of $62.20 per 1,000 kwh. A kilowatt-hour is a common unit of electric energy consumption, and the basic unit of electric energy. One kwh is equivalent to 1,000 watts consumed over a period of one hour.

When energy costs fluctuate above or below $62.20 per 1,000 kwh, KEYS passes the increase/decrease along to customers via a PCA charge/credit, Torrado said in the release.

“We are seeing additional relief on the natural gas front and can pass those savings on to customers during the first quarter of 2023,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS General Manager and CEO. “The price of natural gas became extremely volatile in 2022 and surged to unprecedented levels domestically and internationally.” Tejeda cited disruptions in natural gas production, reduced rig counts during the pandemic, lower gas storage inventor, and the exporting of fuel as a result of the war in Ukraine as drivers of the natural gas price increase.

In recent years, the utility's Power Cost Adjustment had been a credit on energy bills. The credit was replaced with a charge in January 2022, and additional increases in March and June before decreases were implemented in October.

Tejeda did not rule out future power cost adjustments.

“As the cost of natural gas fluctuates, KEYS will adjust the PCA charge,” she said. “We will be monitoring costs carefully and working with our power supplier to mitigate increases.”

Tejeda explained the total bill is driven by both the rate and energy usage. The rate has decreased moving into fall, and consumption is expected to decrease as well. Conservation is still helpful, and customers can help offset the PCA charge by consuming less energy by making some usage adjustments.

Tejeda urged KEYS customers to log on to http://www.KeysEnergy.com and click on the Top 10 Energy Saving Tips link for tips on how to best conserve energy. While online, customers can sign up for a free home energy survey, rebates for qualified energy efficient appliances and receive information on how to better track their monthly energy usage.