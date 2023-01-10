Conchs led early lead slide away in loss to Bobcats

Getting the early lead is not the problem for the Key West High boys basketball team as, for the second straight game, the Conchs opened with a sizable advantage at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. Now, the young Conchs, who lined up all underclassmen at one point of the game, just need to learn how to stay ahead, as Key West let a first-quarter advantage slip away, this time to high-powered Boca Raton, in a 70-48 loss, on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“That was a good team that wore us down, so we just need to get a little tougher so we don’t wear down,” said Key West coach Dexter Butler. “I think because we are playing so many young players, there are going to be some inconsistencies and bumps in the road, but I’m confident in these guys. I’ve been coaching them for three to four years and I know what kind of players and young men they are, and I think this is only going to make us better.”

In his first season as coach, previously working with many of the players at Horace O’Bryant as the head coach of the middle school team, Butler stressed that he is looking at the team as a unit to start playing faster, which he felt they did to open the game on Saturday with a 10-2 advantage.

“I think we have the ability to and we showed it in the first quarter,” said Butler. “Now we want to clip that and make us the team we want to be for four quarters.”

In fact, during the last five games, the Conch have outscored their opponents 55-50 in the first quarter, and have not trailed by more than two points at the end of the first quarter during that span. The second quarters have not gone as well for Key West as they have been thumped by a combined 92-58 in those same five games. It came to fruition again on Saturday as Boca Raton rebounded to go in front 27-23 by halftime and extended the advantage to 48-37 entering the fourth quarter.

“It was a tough second and third quarter,” said Butler. “We came out with a lot of intensity in the first quarter, we had a game plan to come out and play fast, but we let our foot off the gas a little bit.”

The team leaders in scoring were all underclassmen, as freshmen James Osborne had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Leandro Batista had 10 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Sophomore Kam Roberts netted 11 points with four rebounds, four steals and three assists, while freshman Amauri Butler-Bailey tallied four points, two rebounds and two steals. Seniors Watson Cherry had six points and 12 rebounds, while Kevon Mills had four points and two rebounds, but it was not enough to hold the lead past the first quarter for the Conchs.

“We’ve had a rough go to the start of the season, getting down big early, but we’ve made some adjustments, and we are now getting up early, and we now need to learn how to close out a game,” said Butler, whose team has two wins in the first 11 games of the season with Coral Shores next on the docket on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home at 7 p.m. “We saw some improvements, but we have to keep working,” said Butler. “Game to game, I’m definitely seeing improvements. We are seeing the team gel, I’m seeing guys owning a certain role we have for them, and I think we are getting there.”