DeSantis activates National Guard as Dry Tortugas reopens after mass migration

The governor has activated the Florida National Guard to help support federal, state and local law enforcement dealing with the increasing wave of Cuban migrants coming into the Florida Keys and several state law enforcement agencies are also bringing more officers and resources to the Keys to aid in migration uptick.

Also, the Dry Tortugas National Park reopened to public access, including to overnight camping, on Sunday, Jan. 8, after being closed for a week because of a mass migration of Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed the order directing the National Guard after a total number of Cuban migrants from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, was 427 at Fort Jefferson, 59 in the Marquesas and 326 in the mainland Florida Keys, according to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Beal. Customs agents finished processing the migrants on late Wednesday, Jan. 4, and the migrants were then transported by Coast Guard to the Coast Guard Sector Key West station.

On Sunday, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba.

DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.

“As the negative impacts of [President] Joe Biden’s lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration’s failure falls on local law enforcement who lack the resources to deal with the crisis,” DeSantis said. “That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities.”

It has been particularly burdensome for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has 194 deputies, to dedicate the necessary resources to manage the movement of hundreds of migrants while also ensuring adequate public safety, the governor’s news release stated.

The State of Florida will deploy air assets, including airplanes and helicopters from the Florida National Guard, and will bolster Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine patrol to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants attempting to reach Florida through the Florida Straits, the press release stated.

“Homeland Security Task Force — Southeast welcomes the additional commitment of resources and support from the State of Florida. The Task Force will integrate the Florida National Guard elements with the existing federal, state and local partners, and together we will follow the Operation Vigilant Sentry plan to save lives and counter irregular, illegal maritime migration,” said Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, director of Homeland Security Task Force — Southeast and commander of U.S. Coast Guard District Seven. “I have personally worked with the Florida National Guard several times during my tenure as commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District, most recently this past fall in our responses to hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and appreciate their commitment to be ‘Always Ready, Always There’ for the people of Florida.”

By Monday, Jan. 9, at least one National Guard aircraft was stationed at Key West International Airport, said Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood, who participated in a conference call Monday with local, state and federal agencies. In addition, extra Florida Highway Patrol officers were brought into the Florida Keys and on Sunday were aiding in securing Cuban migrants who landed in the Keys.

On Sunday, Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers responded to two migrant landings in the Florida Keys and encountered 53 Cuban migrants. Four of the migrants were taken to a local area hospital and treated for dehydration, Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said.

In addition, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents are also being brought in to help handle the migrant landings and interdiction, according to local law enforcement.

Customs and Border Protection sent 12 additional agents to the Keys, Livengood said. FHP and FDLE have brought six aircraft to the Keys in response to the uptick in Cuban migrants.

The county has been tasked with assisting transportation of migrants. The county donated 408 military style MREs (meals ready to eat) and more than 200,00 pounds of rice and beans to feed the migrants who landed at Fort Jefferson, Livengood said. The food was left over hurricane supplies.

A state debris removal task force has been dispatched to the Marquesas and Dry Tortugas to start the process of vessel removal, Livengood said.