Old issues continue into new year for Marathon council

Marathon City Council’s new year rolls in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, with several important discussions expected — many of which involve issues previously unsettled in the December session.

Two recurring, contentious items are the city’s attempts at reducing both its BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) and permit fees, which have faced the council for months.

Resolution 2022-138 proposes to reduce permit fees in Marathon from 3% to 1% for 12 to 18 months. This was tabled for January to get a clearer picture of the financial impact on the city. This proposal was suggested by City Manager George Garrett since large permit fees are expected to be collected in 2023 and into 2024 from two significant projects, like the Valhalla Project, an eco-resort planned for Grassy Key, and because state rules do not allow a city’s building department to show a profit. This would serve to accomplish both the need to balance the Building Department’s bottom line and to also reduce homeowners’ permit fees.

The council is expected to review collected data it requested last month regarding council member Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual non-profit grant pool. This $90,000 fund sunsetted in 2017 after Hurricane Irma, and last month’s determination was to approve reinstatement pending a review of past recipients’ worthiness.

The community’s ongoing concern regarding the city’s vacation rental ordinance will be reviewed in the newly added workshop meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Council member Jeff Smith suggested last month that the council needed a mechanism to hear more resident concerns, and this additional monthly open meeting was unanimously approved.

The council will also hear two conditional use permit requests raised at the Dec. 19 Planning Commission meeting. Resolution 2023-01 has been requested by QOF, Inc., whose president is local contractor Mike Aranda, for a site plan at 4800 Overseas Highway, just behind the Kmart shopping center. This project is proposing five residential homes, with a single 1960s ground-level, single-family home with dock being demolished. This is not planned as affordable housing.

The other is Resolution 2023-02, proposed by David Crum, for a conditional use permit that would pave the way for development of “Caroline’s on the Water,” a restaurant/bar, marina, retail shop and 10 affordable housing units behind Gulfside Village near Mile Marker 50.

The requests come before a council comprised of several new members who campaigned on managing the city’s growth.

Additionally, Resolution 2023-05 would update the city’s point values, which allows it to “trade” city-owned land in exchange for affordable housing parcels. The city has accumulated a substantial number of properties for the purposes of habitat conservation and protection over the past decade.

The city owns more than 180 parcels and manages an additional 225 strictly for the purpose of conservation and habitat protection. These parcels represent the most important pieces of property for conservation and habitat protection remaining in private ownership within the city. Since building allocations remain scarce and efforts remain to purchase conservation land, the average value of these parcels has increased exponentially. This resolution would adjust the 2022 point values to account for the increases in average land value, while potentially incentivizing landowners and increasing affordable housing. It does not, however, address the lack of affordable housing permits available to the city.

Other agenda items include permission to develop a plan to replace the air conditioning system at City Hall, a system that has troubled city staff and visitors for the last six months. Resolution 2023-08 seeks an agreement between the city and Florida Department of Transportation to receive federal funds for the replacement of the 117th Street Bridge and another proposal would upgrade the baseball and softball fields at the Marathon Community Park.

Finally, Resolution 2023-11, would approve a three-year lease agreement between the city and the Pigeon Key Foundation.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Marathon City Offices, located at 9805 Overseas Highway,