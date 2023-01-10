City to host annual unity event at event center

For the first time, the Rocky Mount Event Center is going to be the location for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast.

Former U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-1st District, is going to speak during the 35th annual program, which is going to be on the morning of Jan. 16.

In addition to Butterfield’s speech and in addition to music, the program is going to feature speeches by students who won the yearly Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition.

The efforts of the oratorical competition can be traced to the local Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, which organizes programs and activities honoring the legacy of the slain civil rights leader.

The oratorical competition seeks to have local students educate themselves about the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

The students search archives and materials to find out more about King’s life and times, as well as to relate King’s contributions to their lives and to learn to appreciate diversity.

The students subsequently each get the chance to make a three-minute speech to an audience at the Imperial Centre, based on themes the King Commission chooses in advance.

The gathering at the event center on Jan. 16 also is going to include remarks by Mayor Sandy Roberson and N.C. Wesleyan University President Evan Duff.

The gathering also is going to include the announcement of the year’s Service to Humanity Award.

The program is going to be presented by the King Commission and N.C. Wesleyan University and be hosted by the City of Rocky Mount, with Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant and PNC to be corporate sponsors.

The breakfast is set for 7 a.m. with the breakfast and the program to start at 8 a.m.

Raleigh-based Capitol Broadcasting Co. CEO Jim Goodmon was the featured speaker at the 2022 local King unity program.

The plan was to have that program at the event center, but instead the program was conducted online amid concerns about the coronavirus.

King was originally from Atlanta, but in the mid-1950s he rose to prominence as a minister and a civil rights leader in Montgomery, Ala.

Urging non-violent resistance to white supremacy, King also came to Rocky Mount in 1962 and spoke in the gymnasium of what was then the Booker T. Washington High School.

The speech was the forerunner of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech the next year at the Lincoln Memorial after the March on Washington.

King and his followers also would go on to lead the Selma, Ala.-to-Montgomery March in 1965 and successfully press for the passage of federal civil and voting rights laws.

King was cut down by sniper fire in 1968 while on a balcony of what was the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

King and his key backers had gone to the hub city of the Mid-South region to support striking sanitation workers.

The woman who saw King fatally struck, Clara Ester, was the featured speaker for the 2021 local King unity program, which also was conducted online amid concerns about the coronavirus.

Prior to that, the unity program long been had held at the Dunn Center at what was N.C. Wesleyan College.

Butterfield, who is from Wilson, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2004 and he opted not to seek re-election in 2022.

Butterfield was succeeded by Don Davis, a Democrat who had been serving in the state Senate.

Davis in the Nov. 8 general election defeated Republican Sandy Smith, who unsuccessfully challenged Butterfield in the 2020 general election.

Television station WRAL reported that Butterfield left Congress shortly before his last day in office to join the McGuire Woods law firm’s Washington, D.C., office as a senior advisor.

Butterfield told the station he plans to engage in lobbying and do policy work, although he must for a year refrain from lobbying congressional members.

Butterfield told the station he expects to lobby the executive branch before then.