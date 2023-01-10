ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

0-2-1

(zero, two, one)

