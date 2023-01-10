Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Harlan County’s Dalton Blakley signs with Kentucky Christian bass fishing
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Dalton Blakley will continue his bass fishing career at the next level. Blakley signed with Kentucky Christian, the first Black Bear to receive a bass fishing scholarship. After the 2021-22 season, KCU finished 21st in the national bass fishing rankings.
wymt.com
Prestonsburg PD training for the unexpected
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department is working through its annual Kentucky League of Cities training, taking violence virtual. “It’s about as real as it gets- as what you’re going to face on the street,” said PPD PIO Brad Caldwell. The program, which offers hundreds...
wymt.com
Harlan wins fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” championship
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - History has been made in God’s Country. For the first time since 1996, Harlan won their fourth-straight 13th Region All “A” boys title, beating Jackson County 76-48. “Each one feels great,” said head coach Derrick Akal. “To win four in a row is...
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wymt.com
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
wymt.com
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
wymt.com
Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
wymt.com
New businesses coming to Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several new stores are coming to Paintsville in the new year. Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie confirmed to WYMT on Tuesday that Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, and Five Below will be coming to the city. McKenzie says that Hobby Lobby will be the anchor store that...
wymt.com
Perry Co. leaders sign off on FEMA’s plan to buyout flood-impacted homes
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander joined local and state emergency management personnel to sign a contract for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program on Wednesday. “This is a buyout for the homeowner,” said Alexander. “It’s a voluntary process. They could sign their property up that got...
wymt.com
Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
wymt.com
Former clients of Eric C. Conn meet in Floyd County for update regarding SSA settlement
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Former clients of Eric C. Conn as well as local attorneys met at the Floyd County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon to discuss the recent settlement from the Social Security Administration (SSA). Many of the “Forgotten 500″ were happy to hear about the settlement that would reinstate...
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Mayhgen Shoemaker
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayhgen Shoemaker in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Mayhgen is a senior at Harlan County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of Talent Search, DECA, FBLA, National Honors Society, Beta Club, First Priority, and a Member of the Student Council.
wymt.com
Floyd Countians still working to recover from July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County is one of many communities that were impacted by historic flooding in late July. State and local officials are working to help communities rebuild, repair, and clean up. Recently, crews with permission from Frankfort have come into the area to clear creeks and...
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
wymt.com
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
wymt.com
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Claiborne County woman
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing Claiborne County woman. Christine Haun, 36, has a medical condition that may impact her ability to return home, TBI officials said. Haun was last seen around Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. She...
wymt.com
Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0