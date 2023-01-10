Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied from the 59-year-old Republican’s first term, steadily Republican, but not pushing the ideological frontier. Kemp said he will lead in the same fashion during his second four years after taking his oath of office at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta. “We stayed focused on what mattered to real people, real families and real communities across our state,” Kemp said. “The deal we offered voters was that your state government should care a lot more about safe streets, good schools and good paying jobs than what the pundits are saying on the cable news.” Also sworn in were other Republican statewide officials Kemp helped carry to victory in November as he thrashed Democrat Stacey Abrams. Taking office Thursday were Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Insurance Commissioner John King and schools Superintendent Richard Woods.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO