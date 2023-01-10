Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Gymnastics Jason Butts 1/12/23
Fresh off an encouraging spring opener at Florida, West Virginia gymnastics head coach Jason Butts believes his squad has more depth and a good balance of experience in the upper classes and talent in the freshman ranks. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVU needs to accept its harsh reality
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a saying that, once we all come to accept reality, it makes our ability to understand our fate all that much better. That statement — "It is what it is" — is what the West Virginia basketball team has to accept before it can move forward from the situation it has played itself into.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/12/23
West Virginia forward Jayla Hemingway notes that the Mountaineers have "gotten their legs under them" after a pair of Big 12 wins moved them to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the league. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 1/12/23
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith sees another strong Baylor team, which the Mountaineers face Sunday, with the Bears having improved guard play this year. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
WVU gets portal boost at wide receiver
West Virginia's football program got a win on Wednesday evening when North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter announced he was flipping his transfer commitment from Penn State to the Mountaineers. A four-year starter with the Wolfpack, Carter produced 1,906 receiving yards on 118 receptions from 2018-22, in which...
Nancy Lou Sandy
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester
Eight freshmen from West Virginia’s list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle — QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter — LB, 6-1, 215, Denver,...
Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Wilhelm Road in Doddridge County, West Virginia, to close beginning Monday
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Road, will be closed at milepost 1.07 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday through Friday for roadway stabilization. This is a total road closure at the work zone. All traffic must use alternate routes.
Taylor County (West Virginia) group focused on promoting tourism and recreation
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The potential opportunities for recreation in Taylor County are abundant and will become the focus of a hopeful group dedicated to seeing the county’s tourism and economy flourish. Bryan Smith, resident and president of the Taylor County Adventure Club, has been hard at...
Harrison (West Virginia)-area utility providers notify customers of addition of phosphoric acid to water
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Utility providers in Harrison County and surrounding areas who purchase water from the Clarksburg Water Board are alerting customers to the presence of phosphoric acid in water coming into homes and businesses. The compound was added as a corrosion control measure to prevent lead...
Man facing kidnapping count in Ohio waives felony fleeing charge hearing in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Northeastern Ohio man facing a kidnapping charge there waived his probable cause hearing in Harrison County Thursday on a charge of fleeing with reckless indifference. The waiver by Dean A. Flynn, 40, of Garrettsville, Ohio, sends the Harrison County case to Circuit Court,...
Carolyn Bunnell
DEER PARK — Carolyn Sue (Shreve) Bunnell, 88, of Deer Park, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Oct. 13, 1934 in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late George Amos Shreve and Zella Bell (King) Shreve.
Grafton, West Virginia, man faces two felony charges after attempted break-in
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Grafton man accused of trying to break into a city home is facing two felony charges. Edward Allen Springs, 59, is facing one count of attempted burglary and one count of conspiracy after the alleged crime Dec. 12 on East Main Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Grafton Police Department Patrol Officer Karl Maley.
Over 100 families find respite through Believe in Tomorrow in 2022
MCHENRY — Last year, more than 100 families were able to get away from the rigors of doctors’ visits and hospital stays to relax and enjoy quality family time in the mountains of Garrett County, thanks to Believe in Tomorrow and its two respite homes. “Once again both...
Friendsville Veterans Memorial to be nearly completed by this summer
FRIENDSVILLE — Friendsville hosted its first Town Hall meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9, and a variety of topics were discussed. Following the approval of the agenda and previous meeting’s minutes, Ken Hinebaugh, who was recently elected president of the Veterans Memorial Group, gave a progress report on the Veterans Memorial.
Monongalia County, West Virginia, prepares to count homeless population
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County is preparing to do its annual Point in Time count of the homeless population. The Point in Time (PIT) count is organized by the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness.
Camp Caring celebrates 5th anniversary, GCHD earns reaccreditation
OAKLAND — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners held its first public meeting of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 9. Highlighting the meeting was Camp Caring being recognized for its fifth-year anniversary, as well as the Garrett County Health Department (GCHD) being recognized for its reaccreditation.
