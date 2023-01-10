Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina on Thursday became the latest states to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban, which also includes WeChat, after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security. Evers’ order applies to most state agencies, with some exceptions like criminal investigators who may be using the app to track certain people. “Defending our state’s technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will continue to be a top priority,” Evers tweeted when he announced the ban. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who like Evers was under pressure from Republicans to enact a ban, cited similar concerns.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO