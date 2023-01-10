ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

16-18-20-28-31

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $205,000

The Associated Press

$1,000 reward in deer poaching near Ruby Lake Refuge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A citizen’s group that works with the Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a suspected deer poaching case in northeast Nevada. Authorities say a mule deer may have been killed illegally south of Elko near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1. State Game Warden Lt. Buck Tingle says persons of interest were seen leaving the area heading south on Ruby Valley Road in a newer model dark blue Ford F-150 truck with Nevada plates. He says they want to speak with people in the vehicle who may be able to assist in the investigation.
ELKO, NV
The Associated Press

Kemp begins second Georgia term with new pay raise pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied from the 59-year-old Republican’s first term, steadily Republican, but not pushing the ideological frontier. Kemp said he will lead in the same fashion during his second four years after taking his oath of office at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta. “We stayed focused on what mattered to real people, real families and real communities across our state,” Kemp said. “The deal we offered voters was that your state government should care a lot more about safe streets, good schools and good paying jobs than what the pundits are saying on the cable news.” Also sworn in were other Republican statewide officials Kemp helped carry to victory in November as he thrashed Democrat Stacey Abrams. Taking office Thursday were Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Insurance Commissioner John King and schools Superintendent Richard Woods.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Appeals court rules against vaccine mandate in 3 states

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — An appeals court has affirmed a ban in three states on enforcing a federal vaccine mandate for workers who contract with the federal government. A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Thursday affirmed a lower court’s ruling that said the mandate was unconstitutional. President Joe Biden’s administration is not enforcing the rule while legal battles play out around the country.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Ruby Bridges' school made part of civil rights trail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans school that was desegregated by a young Ruby Bridges in 1960 officially became a stop on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail as a marker commemorating the event was unveiled Thursday. Bridges, who was 6 years old when she first walked into William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, didn’t attend Thursday’s event. But members of her family were there as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and others spoke of her family’s courage in the days of vehement opposition to the desegregation. “She walked these stairs and not only changed the course of integration in this city, but also the course of history. This is never lost on us as a staff and a student body,” Principal Jasmine Graves Black-Clemons said. “We are grateful for her sacrifice.” Four Black children integrated New Orleans schools on Nov. 14, 1960 — three girls entered McDonough 19 school that day as Bridges walked into Frantz. Bridges’ walk into the school with federal marshals was immortalized in a famous Norman Rockwell painting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky gov supports lawsuit challenging charter school law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he supports a lawsuit aimed at blocking a school choice law giving charter schools a foothold in the state and supplying them with a funding stream. The Democratic governor aligned himself with public education advocates who contend that the measure should be struck down. The suit — filed late last week in Franklin County Circuit Court — claims the measure would siphon money from school districts in violation of the state constitution. “The charter school bill is unconstitutional,” Beshear said Thursday at his weekly news conference. “I worry that a lot of this comes down to dollars, and it’s merely an effort to send dollars that go to public education to private corporations,” he said. “That’s wrong.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — A 10-mile (16-kilometer) stretch of state highway in western Nevada along the West Walker River is expected remain closed for months after a huge landslide triggered by heavy rain covered the road southwest of Yerington with mud and rocks. Nevada Department of Transportation officials say the rock and mudslide on Highway 208 in the Wilson Canyon between Yerington and Smith Valley occurred Tuesday night after the heaviest precipitation there in more than 100 years. Debris covers about 400 feet (122 meters) of the highway. “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well,” NDOT Meg Ragonese told the Reno Gazette Journal.
YERINGTON, NV
The Associated Press

Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen named his predecessor to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat on Thursday. Pillen surprised no one in naming fellow Republican Pete Ricketts to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse. The governor said 111 people applied for the vacant seat and nine people — all Republicans — were interviewed. He said he chose Ricketts based on their shared conservatism and Ricketts’ promise that he would later run to be elected to the seat. “I don’t believe in placeholders. I believe that every day matters. … Placeholders don’t have any accountability to the people,” Pillen said.
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor tops state record of pardons granted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday. Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a total of 2,540 since he took office in 2015. He surpassed Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell’s record of 1,122 granted pardons. Of the pardons, 395 were part of the expedited review process for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. Another 232 were part of the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, which accepted applications through the month of September. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact,” Wolf said in a statement. “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Remains of Ohio fighter pilot shot down in WWII identified

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have positively identified the remains of an Army Air Forces pilot from Ohio who died when his plane was shot down over Germany during World War II, the Defense Department announced Thursday. On May 29, 1944, 1st Lt. Carl Nesbitt was the pilot of a B-17G Flying Fortress bomber during a huge bombing mission over Leipzig, Germany, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. German fighters attacked the bomber’s formation roughly 28 miles northeast of Leipzig, and the plane was shot down. Six of the 10 crew members were able to escape the plane before it crashed near Horst, while Nesbitt and the rest were killed. Their bodies were believed to have been buried in a local cemetery and, after the war ended, there was no evidence of Nesbitt being a prisoner of war or having survived. Nesbitt, 23, of Lima, Ohio, was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force.
LIMA, OH
The Associated Press

Blue Cross NC appeals loss of state worker contract to Aetna

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina on Thursday formally appealed the decision by the health insurance plan for public employees to choose a different company to administer the plan after more than 40 years. Blue Cross, the state’s dominant insurer, filed its request for a protest meeting with State Health Plan acting director Sam Watts. The plan’s board of trustees voted last month to replace Blue Cross with Aetna starting in 2025. State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced the bid winner last week. As the next third-party administrator, Aetna could oversee health care spending of more than $17.5 billion over a five-year period, the plan has said. The job involves handling health care expenses for several hundred thousand state employees, teachers, their family members and retirees, ensuring claims are paid and building out a provider network. In the protest letter, an attorney for Blue Cross said in part the bidding process assembled by the plan was simplistic and the scoring system arbitrary, and that it failed to take into account how a provider network change could harm plan members. Durham-based Blue Cross estimates its provider network is nearly 40% larger than Aetna’s.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.
MCALESTER, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

