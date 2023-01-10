ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Jennifer Holthaus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jennifer "Jenn" Prather Holthaus, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, die…
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Danny Meadows

MIDDLEPORT — Dan Meadows, 87, of Middleport passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. …
MIDDLEPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy