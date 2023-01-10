Read full article on original website
WVNews
Jennifer 'Jenn' Prather Holthaus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jennifer "Jenn" Prather Holthaus, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of the Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
WVNews
GreenPower Motor Co. to begin manufacturing at South Charleston, West Virginia facility 'this quarter'
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Electric school bus company GreenPower Motor Co. is on track to begin manufacturing at its South Charleston facility "this quarter," according to information from the company. The company recently completed the second round of the West Virginia School Bus Project, a real-world test...
WVNews
Danny Meadows
WVNews
Dan Meadows, well-known local pharmacist, family man dies at age 87
MIDDLEPORT — Dan Meadows, 87, of Middleport passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The ravages of dementia took away life as he knew it, but his life was much more than that and the family want all to remember him when he was living his life to the fullest.
