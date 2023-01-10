ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, FL

mycbs4.com

Gainesville hit-and-run driver turns herself in after November fatality

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist along South Main Street in November 2022 has turned herself in Wednesday evening. The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) said Margaret Walker, 29, went to the station to be arrested by authorities. Walker was arrested for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander

Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man jumps off balcony to escape deputies, captured by K-9

Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested Devante’ Zachery, 26, yesterday for allegedly stealing a woman's phones and hitting her multiple times. The Sheriff's Office says the incident between the two occurred earlier that morning. The victim told deputies she and the suspect got into an argument and he hit her several times and slammed her to the ground. She also said that Zachery stole both of her phones and smashed one of them on the ground. The victim then tried to retrieve her other cell phone and says he pushed her away and sped off. The arrest report states the victim suffered multiple different injuries and had to have her arm put into a sling.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead after fatal crash involving a cyclist in Gainesville

Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run accident involving a man riding a bike that happened behind a Kohls near Southwest Archer Road and 35th Street. GPD says the man was hit riding his bike behind the store. The man who was in his 30s was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at officers

Today, a 21-year-old was sentenced for a shooting that occurred on Oct, 6th, 2021 involving officers. D' armani Ward entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 mandatory years in the Florida Department of Corrections. Gainesville police responded to a violence report at the Museum Walk Apartments back in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

29-year-old man dead in Ocala after crash involving motorcycle

Ocala Police Department responds to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), on Jan. 10th around 8:10 p.m., they responded to the scene of an accident on Easy Street near the 2600 block of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. OPD says a motorcycle...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Bald eagle rescued in Lake City released back into the wild

University of Florida Health says a bald eagle was released back into the wild today after receiving treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. The bald eagle had an encounter with another bird and was unable to fly...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Alachua County Commission discusses future of Ability Housing project

Alachua County, FL — In a 3-2 vote, Alachua County commissioners passed a motion to reaffirm their previous decision to pull support from Ability Housing's Dogwood Village affordable housing project. Commissioner Ken Cornell proposed the 3-part substitute motion which reaffirmed their Dec. 13 vote, directed staff to negotiate with...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Oak Hall celebrates cross country signing

It's a big day for Oak Hall cross country as one of its members is continuing to move up. Caden Montini signed to run cross country at Yale University. For Montini, his time here with the Eagles is almost over but he's thankful for his family, friends, teachers and the entire school for supporting him as he soars to the next stage.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Creed Whittemore shares thoughts on being Mr. Football

Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore has cemented his name in Alachua County high school football history. He moves on to become the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football for this year. Believe it or not, it's the first time in the awards' 31-year history that a winner is from Alachua county. On...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

