mycbs4.com
Gainesville hit-and-run driver turns herself in after November fatality
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist along South Main Street in November 2022 has turned herself in Wednesday evening. The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) said Margaret Walker, 29, went to the station to be arrested by authorities. Walker was arrested for...
mycbs4.com
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
mycbs4.com
Live Oak man arrested on multiple drug charges after deputy found him asleep in car
The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) says on Dec. 17th, a deputy was on patrol and noticed a car parked in front of Beulah Hill Church. The deputy went up to the vehicle and found a man slumped over in his car while the motor was running and his head laying on the steering wheel.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man jumps off balcony to escape deputies, captured by K-9
Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) arrested Devante’ Zachery, 26, yesterday for allegedly stealing a woman's phones and hitting her multiple times. The Sheriff's Office says the incident between the two occurred earlier that morning. The victim told deputies she and the suspect got into an argument and he hit her several times and slammed her to the ground. She also said that Zachery stole both of her phones and smashed one of them on the ground. The victim then tried to retrieve her other cell phone and says he pushed her away and sped off. The arrest report states the victim suffered multiple different injuries and had to have her arm put into a sling.
mycbs4.com
18-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Gainesville arrested in Suwannee County
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they arrested an 18-year-old man wanted for a home invasion robbery and attempted murder in Gainesville, FL. Earlier this morning they located Rahzon Tee-Von Fennell-Demeritte from Live Oak, FL.
mycbs4.com
One dead after fatal crash involving a cyclist in Gainesville
Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run accident involving a man riding a bike that happened behind a Kohls near Southwest Archer Road and 35th Street. GPD says the man was hit riding his bike behind the store. The man who was in his 30s was...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at officers
Today, a 21-year-old was sentenced for a shooting that occurred on Oct, 6th, 2021 involving officers. D' armani Ward entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 mandatory years in the Florida Department of Corrections. Gainesville police responded to a violence report at the Museum Walk Apartments back in...
mycbs4.com
29-year-old man dead in Ocala after crash involving motorcycle
Ocala Police Department responds to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), on Jan. 10th around 8:10 p.m., they responded to the scene of an accident on Easy Street near the 2600 block of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. OPD says a motorcycle...
mycbs4.com
Suwannee County deputy makes arrest after finding meth during traffic stop
According to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), they seized multiple clear plastic bags of 13.8 grams of methamphetamine. On Jan. 10th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop due to a vehicle failing to remain in their lane. After consensually searching the vehicle, the deputy located a cigarette box with...
mycbs4.com
Multiple drugs seized from vehicle during traffic stop in Dixie County
After conducting a traffic stop due to an expired tag, the Dixie County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says they seized numerous drugs from the vehicle. During a "free air sniff" of the vehicle, the K9 was alerted giving the deputies probable cause to conduct a search. Deputies discovered the passenger of...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Fire Rescue responds to 100 large hay bales catching fire
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Alachua County Fire Rescue’s (ACFR) Station 62 in Hawthorne responded to a report of a small brush fire off of SE 171st Street, only to find about 100 large hay bales on fire, according to a press release. ACFR found a large debris pile Monday...
mycbs4.com
Bald eagle rescued in Lake City released back into the wild
University of Florida Health says a bald eagle was released back into the wild today after receiving treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland. The bald eagle had an encounter with another bird and was unable to fly...
mycbs4.com
Residents react to county commissioners vote in reference to Dogwood Village
Alachua County, FL — After hours of public comment and discussion the Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to pull support from an affordable housing project by the nonprofit developer Ability Housing in east Gainesville. "Today we are very happy," lifelong resident of east Gainesville Wayne Fields says he...
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville anticipates Cold Night Shelter Program to activate tonight
The City of Gainesville officials anticipates the city's Cold Night Shelter (CNS) program will be activated due to cold temperatures throughout the week. Temperatures are expected to drop under 45 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday through Wednesday evening as well as Jan. 13th- Jan 15th. The program will remain in effect...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Commission discusses future of Ability Housing project
Alachua County, FL — In a 3-2 vote, Alachua County commissioners passed a motion to reaffirm their previous decision to pull support from Ability Housing's Dogwood Village affordable housing project. Commissioner Ken Cornell proposed the 3-part substitute motion which reaffirmed their Dec. 13 vote, directed staff to negotiate with...
mycbs4.com
Oak Hall celebrates cross country signing
It's a big day for Oak Hall cross country as one of its members is continuing to move up. Caden Montini signed to run cross country at Yale University. For Montini, his time here with the Eagles is almost over but he's thankful for his family, friends, teachers and the entire school for supporting him as he soars to the next stage.
mycbs4.com
Creed Whittemore shares thoughts on being Mr. Football
Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore has cemented his name in Alachua County high school football history. He moves on to become the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football for this year. Believe it or not, it's the first time in the awards' 31-year history that a winner is from Alachua county. On...
