Girls Basketball Roundup: Big 2nd quarter lifts RM girls past Ladybirds

Part of the issue for opponents facing the Rocky Mount High School varsity girls basketball team is they know an offensive outburst is coming.

They just don’t know when, or how many there will be.

For Southern Nash, who battled the Gryphons and trailed by only five points halfway through the first quarter, it happened in the second stanza.

Rocky Mount outscored the Ladybirds 32-5 in the second quarter and eased to a 77-17 Big East 2A/3A Conference victory at home on Friday night in a clash of league unbeatens.

The Gryphons (5-0 conference, 12-1 overall) led 5-0 (Caroline Thiel and McKinley Battle) in the early going before SN speedy guard Jermia Walker drove for a basket at 5:47 to get the Ladybirds on the board. A quick 7-0 flurry (Nyla Powell, Thiel, Keysha Mizzell) forced SN to call timeout down 12-2 at 2:55.

Southern Nash (4-1, 6-5) used a basket by Hailey Knight and a three-pointer by Walker to cut the deficit to nine (16-7) at the end of the quarter.

The first run of the second quarter for Rocky Mount started with free throws and a basket by Kira Jones and a bucket by Thiel. After Walker hit free throws for Southern Nash, the Gryphons scored 19 consecutive points in their second offensive wave (which included a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Paris Evans, her second of the quarter, two triples from Graham and eight points from Thiel) and took a 48-12 advantage into halftime.

Thiel’s basket with 53.9 seconds left in the third quarter extended the Rocky Mount lead to 40 (52-12) and prompted the continuous clock the rest of the way.

Thiel finished with 23 points for the Gryphons while Graham added 14. Evans, Jones and Shileyia Williams provided eight pints each and Battle chipped in seven.

Walker led SN with 10 points.

Franklinton 50 Northern Nash 11

The Red Rams held the Knights scoreless for the entire first half and rolled to the Big East 2A/3A Conference victory at home on Friday night.

Franklinton led 32-0 at the half. Northern’s best offensive output was eight points in the fourth quarter.

The Knights dropped to 3-10 overall and 2-3 in the conference, while Franklinton improved to 5-0 in the league and 10-3 overall.

Nash Central 46, Bunn 21

The Bulldogs won their second game in a row, improving to 3-9 overall and 1-2 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference with a league win at home against the Wildcats.

JaKayla Gay led Nash Central with 13 points while Kaieligh Gunter and Jayden Baggett added six points each, Kenly Cox collected five points and Nataiya Lane, Hope Lee and Kamiya Parker managed four points each.

Nash Central had 53 rebounds (Gunter 13, Lydia Hill 11 and Cox/Cameron Fate seven each) while Gunter dished out five assists.

NHC 64, North Edgecombe 17The Warriors struggled to score against the Jaguars and dropped their Tar Roanoke 1A Conference game to emerge 4-3 in the league and 4-7 overall.

Perquimans 43, Tarboro 18

The Pirates stayed unbeaten (3-0) in the Four Rivers 1A Conference and improved to 9-2 overall with a conference win at home on Friday against Tarboro (2-2 FRC, 5-3 overall).