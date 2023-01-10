ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Saturday hoops: Thigpen, SWE boys hold off Tarboro; Langley gets win No. 816

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwD68_0k9CLiyk00

TARBORO – Zy’Tavious Thigpen converted seven of eight free throws in the final 78 seconds to lead SouthWest Edgecombe’s varsity boys past Tarboro 60-50 in a nonconference battle between Edgecombe County rivals on Saturday at Tarboro High School.

The Cougars had built a 48-33 lead with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a basket by Rodney Pettaway, but the Vikings rallied with a 16-6 run, the final four points coming on a bucket and two free throws from Kevin Lee, to slice the deficit to just three points (48-45) with 3:37 remaining.

Xander Brown’s baseline pass to Keyshaun Powell for a bucket at 3:20 extended the SWE lead back to five, Tarboro missed its next four shots and then turned it over, and Thigpen started his free throw parade with two at 1:18 to push the Cougar lead to seven (52-45).

Thigpen added two more free throws at 58.5 seconds, then made one of two at the line for a 10-point lead (56-46) with 41.1 seconds left.

Powell converted two more from the foul line with 32.2 seconds remaining and Thigpen added his last two with 12.5 seconds remaining.

SWE made 10 of its 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Tarboro trailed 7-0 early (baskets from Thigpen and Pettaway and a three-pointer by Brown), but Tarboro rallied for a 16-14 edge at the end of the first quarter as Omar Lewis had seven points (which included a pair of triples) and five from Savon Draughn.

The Cougars responded with a 13-5 advantage in the second stanza to take a 27-21 lead at halftime and then extended its lead to 42-29 after three quarters behind five points each from Brown and Derrick Davis (each had a three-pointer).

Thigpen led SWE with 17 points while Brown (four triples) added 15. Powell finished with eight points and Parker Gay chipped in seven.

Omar Lewis paced Tarboro with 11 points while Justin Bridgers had nine and Jae Dickens added seven.

GIRLS SWE 44, Tarboro 37

The Lady Cougars earned their seventh win of the season in comeback fashion as they rallied from a 14-3 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Vikings.

SWE (7-4) gave its head coach, Sandra Langley, her 816th career victory, and she is now two wins from tying and three wins from breaking the state’s all-time record holder in high school basketball, the late Harvey Reid, who has 818 career wins.

Jeana’a McNeil’s nine points in the first quarter got Tarboro off to a solid start. But missed shots and too many turnovers eventually caught up to the Vikings.

SouthWest used a 16-9 edge in the second quarter (Jer’lisah Pridgen, Mackenzie Moore, Aaliyah Whitehead) to pull within four (23-19) at the break.

The Cougars trailed 27-19 when they went on a 15-7 burst to tie it at the end of the third quarter. Pridgen had nine of those points while Moore added two buckets and Rubi Sanchez provided a basket.

Pridgen’s jumper at 7:28 and a free throw by Moore at 6:17 gave the visitors the lead for good (37-34). The Vikings made just one of 17 field goal attempts in the final quarter (Ashyra Carroll) and were 1 of 9 from the foul line, while the Cougars hit 4 of 6 from the line, including two from reserve Da’nijah Johnson with 50.9 seconds remaining, and one each from Moore and Pridgen.

Pridgen poured in 26 points while Moore added 12 for SouthWest.

McNeil led Tarboro with 11 points while August Draughn added nine.

OTHER RESULTS (Boys)

Northern Nash 77, Millbrook 70The Knights outscored the Wildcats 17-10 in overtime to remain undefeated (14-0) in a nonconference game in the 252 vs. 919 Winter Classic in Raleigh.

Northern placed three players in double figures against Millbrook.

Jamal Townsend poured in 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Knights while Randall King added 23 points and eight rebounds. Demondre Haymon collected 14 points and brought down six boards in the win.

Millbrook trailed 44-41 after three quarters but forced the four-minute extra session with a 19-16 edge in the final quarter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
neusenews.com

Lenoir Community College President and Dean's List, Fall Semester 2022

Congratulations to the following Lenoir Community College students:. The following students have been named to the President’s List at Lenoir Community College for Fall Semester 2022. They are Swit K.S. Gonzalez and Alexander Piedra Renteria of Albertson; Kayla Mackenzie Roumpf of Bethel; Shawn Stephen Gerard of Blounts Creek; Elizabeth Grace Jernigan of Calypso; James Randal Anderson of Cove City; Laney Grace Baggett, Alma Covarrubias, Roxanna Pineda-Araiza, Marlen Ramirez-Ortiz, Joanna Yamilet Yanez, and Hayden Levi Zeagler of Deep Run; Elijah Allen Heath of Dover; Molly K. Isley of Ernul; Thomas W. Gurr of Gainesville; Savannah Elizabeth Boseman, Riley Elizabeth Morrison, and Hailey Elizabeth Weeks of Goldsboro; William Luis Carrasquillo and Hannah Ni Van of Grifton; Shaniya Nicole Washington of Hookerton; Brandon James Holsclaw of Hubert; April Phillips Justice of Iron Station; Dillon E. Nab of Jacksonville; Brighton Lee Berthrong of King; Kaiyanla M. Clark, Gregory Tanner Cox, Joy Elizabeth Eubanks, Zaire Quame Garner, Briana Alexis Godette, Shamiah Nicole Hall, Yahir Hernandez-Aguilar, Ariana Hernandez-Rico, Emily Nicole Howard, Emily M. Jacobs, Coltan Lane Jones, Kristin Lynn Kennedy, Kara Grace Marshburn, Connor Ray McIntosh, Michael Thomas Merrow, Mikenzie Jean Metts, Khaliyah D. Moore, Pari Patel, David Roberson Phillippe, Samia Nicole Pitts, Mason Charles Roller, Kayden Nicole See, William Thomas Skinner, Tia Milala Kai Stapleton, Kylie Ann Taylor, Dakota Blake Tyndall, Rebecca Catherine Whitley, Ronana Amelia Williams, Emily Elizabeth Wise, Justin Mark Wollett, and Ahmad Bahjat Zayyad of Kinston; Andrew Scott Baker, Amanda Carol Brinkley, Karl Blake Davis, Ruth Esmeralda Garcia-Guerra, Karen Elizabeth Geddie, Hannah Jayne Keel, Joshua Wade Killette, Jacob Brady Koonce, Hunter Clifton Lanning, Brittany D. Parsons, Yahir Ponce-Bazan, Madison Avery Sullivan, and Heather J. Williams of La Grange; Kristen Jackson of Matthews; Hailey Nicole Taylor of Maysville; Gabriella Elora Cruz, Danielle Olivia Smith, Carter Benjamin Starkweather, and Clare Elise Wilkins of New Bern; Lauren Elizabeth Stallard of Pikeville; Jessica Rae Penuel, Amedith Yaribeth Stroud, Ivy Nicole Taylor, and Brittany Ann Turner of Pink Hill; Hannah Markeitha Dawson and Nicholas Rust of Richlands; Courtney Michael Adams and Balois Manzanarez Nunez of Seven Springs; Jessica Marie Ballesteros, Abbigail Patricia Doyle, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, and Elizabeth Sutton of Snow Hill; Brandon Clifton Warren of Stokes; James Paul Durkin of Stony Point; Lynn River King, Sarah Layne Mills, Diamond Te'aunah Moore, and Ashley Cecilia Rodriguez of Trenton; Noe Isai Vidal-Fuentes of Walstonburg; and Jeremy David McGhee of Winterville.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of the school resource officer stabbed with a pen at a Friday night basketball game. The sheriff’s office said it was Deputy Kelly Tate. She got one stitch and is now back on the job.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man wins $100,000 on $30 scratch-off

SELMA, N.C. (WGHP) — Rodney Brown, of Zebulon, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brown bought his winning 200X The Cash ticket from the Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize. After […]
SELMA, NC
WITN

Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt.  Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
cbs17

Zebulon man pockets $100,000 lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rodney Brown took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Brown, of Zebulon, bought his lucky 200X The Cash ticket from Selma Mart on North Pollock Street in Selma, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. He arrived at lottery headquarters...
ZEBULON, NC
neusenews.com

Accident involving two 18-wheelers blocks traffic at Queen and 70

Update from Lenoir County Emergency services Director Murry Stroud:. Both tractor trailers have been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Hwy 70 are back open to traffic. NC DOT has covered fluid spills with sand and motorists are advised to travel through this intersection with caution for the next few hours.
KINSTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years

In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
WARRENTON, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount appoints new city manager

Rocky Mount City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Keith C. Rogers Jr. as city manager. Shortly after the start of the city council regular meeting Monday evening, interim City Manager Peter Varney said he had spoken on the phone with Keith C. Rogers Jr. earlier that day, and that Rogers is scheduled to start on March 6.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy