Saturday hoops: Thigpen, SWE boys hold off Tarboro; Langley gets win No. 816

TARBORO – Zy’Tavious Thigpen converted seven of eight free throws in the final 78 seconds to lead SouthWest Edgecombe’s varsity boys past Tarboro 60-50 in a nonconference battle between Edgecombe County rivals on Saturday at Tarboro High School.

The Cougars had built a 48-33 lead with just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter on a basket by Rodney Pettaway, but the Vikings rallied with a 16-6 run, the final four points coming on a bucket and two free throws from Kevin Lee, to slice the deficit to just three points (48-45) with 3:37 remaining.

Xander Brown’s baseline pass to Keyshaun Powell for a bucket at 3:20 extended the SWE lead back to five, Tarboro missed its next four shots and then turned it over, and Thigpen started his free throw parade with two at 1:18 to push the Cougar lead to seven (52-45).

Thigpen added two more free throws at 58.5 seconds, then made one of two at the line for a 10-point lead (56-46) with 41.1 seconds left.

Powell converted two more from the foul line with 32.2 seconds remaining and Thigpen added his last two with 12.5 seconds remaining.

SWE made 10 of its 14 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Tarboro trailed 7-0 early (baskets from Thigpen and Pettaway and a three-pointer by Brown), but Tarboro rallied for a 16-14 edge at the end of the first quarter as Omar Lewis had seven points (which included a pair of triples) and five from Savon Draughn.

The Cougars responded with a 13-5 advantage in the second stanza to take a 27-21 lead at halftime and then extended its lead to 42-29 after three quarters behind five points each from Brown and Derrick Davis (each had a three-pointer).

Thigpen led SWE with 17 points while Brown (four triples) added 15. Powell finished with eight points and Parker Gay chipped in seven.

Omar Lewis paced Tarboro with 11 points while Justin Bridgers had nine and Jae Dickens added seven.

GIRLS SWE 44, Tarboro 37

The Lady Cougars earned their seventh win of the season in comeback fashion as they rallied from a 14-3 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Vikings.

SWE (7-4) gave its head coach, Sandra Langley, her 816th career victory, and she is now two wins from tying and three wins from breaking the state’s all-time record holder in high school basketball, the late Harvey Reid, who has 818 career wins.

Jeana’a McNeil’s nine points in the first quarter got Tarboro off to a solid start. But missed shots and too many turnovers eventually caught up to the Vikings.

SouthWest used a 16-9 edge in the second quarter (Jer’lisah Pridgen, Mackenzie Moore, Aaliyah Whitehead) to pull within four (23-19) at the break.

The Cougars trailed 27-19 when they went on a 15-7 burst to tie it at the end of the third quarter. Pridgen had nine of those points while Moore added two buckets and Rubi Sanchez provided a basket.

Pridgen’s jumper at 7:28 and a free throw by Moore at 6:17 gave the visitors the lead for good (37-34). The Vikings made just one of 17 field goal attempts in the final quarter (Ashyra Carroll) and were 1 of 9 from the foul line, while the Cougars hit 4 of 6 from the line, including two from reserve Da’nijah Johnson with 50.9 seconds remaining, and one each from Moore and Pridgen.

Pridgen poured in 26 points while Moore added 12 for SouthWest.

McNeil led Tarboro with 11 points while August Draughn added nine.

OTHER RESULTS (Boys)

Northern Nash 77, Millbrook 70The Knights outscored the Wildcats 17-10 in overtime to remain undefeated (14-0) in a nonconference game in the 252 vs. 919 Winter Classic in Raleigh.

Northern placed three players in double figures against Millbrook.

Jamal Townsend poured in 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Knights while Randall King added 23 points and eight rebounds. Demondre Haymon collected 14 points and brought down six boards in the win.

Millbrook trailed 44-41 after three quarters but forced the four-minute extra session with a 19-16 edge in the final quarter.