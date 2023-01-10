Wesleyan alumna establishes new scholarship

Nancy S. Parker, a 1970 graduate of N.C. Wesleyan, has fully funded the new Nancy S. Parker Endowment at N.C. Wesleyan University.

The scholarship will be awarded to N.C. Wesleyan students, preferably majoring in math or education, from Halifax or Northampton counties.

After graduating from N.C. Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in math, Parker went on to become a middle school and high school math teacher with the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District for 30 years.

When asked why she established the Nancy S. Parker Endowment, she responded, “Back in 1966, I couldn’t afford to attend college. However, I arrived at N.C. Wesleyan because of the financial aid and other scholarships I received. I was able to fulfill my dream of attending a four-year college.

“This is my way of paying it forward,” she added. “I wouldn’t trade my time at Wesleyan for any other experience. I was able to live a very good life and I want to help other students have the same opportunity.”

In the event there are no students majoring in math or education, the Nancy S. Parker Endowed Scholarship will be available for other incoming freshmen and upper-class students to apply. The recipient should maintain good personal character, as well as an overall 2.5 GPA.