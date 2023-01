NECP wrestlers win 4 of 5 in JP II Saints Duals

North East Carolina Prep’s wrestling team captured wins in four of five matches during the John Paul II Saints Duals on Saturday at John Paul II Catholic High School in Greenville.

The Huskies dropped their first match, 39-36 to Clayton, but came back to defeat John Paul II 72-6, Freedom Christian 74-6, Cary Christian 52-0 and North Raleigh Christian 54-6.

Clayton 39, NECP 36

106: Evan Dupree (NECP) won by forfeit

113: Colton Lewis (NECP) pin Savannah Lee (CL) 3:08

120: Jessie Mccarty (CL) decisioned Jayden Test (NECP) 8-1

126: Christian Test (NECP) pin Ryan Gross (CL)

132: Ryan Mann (NECP) pin Caleb Samples (CL) 1:17

138: Cole Anderson (NECP) pin J.P. Hayburn (CL) 0:22

145: Tristan Hawkins (CL) won by technical fall 19-2 over Landon Browning (NECP) 5:12

152: Anthony Cairo (NECP) won by forfeit

160: Owen Fitzsimmons (CL) won 8-6 (sudden victory-1) over Nicholas McDonald (NECP)

170: Franklinton Melton (CL) pin Justice Carpenter (NECP) 0:39

182: Kevin Cruz (CL) won by major decision 15-5 over Issac Ponce (NECP)

195: Jayden Williams (CL) won by forfeit

220: Codie Witmer (CL) pin Joshua Feeley (NECP) 1:11

285: Deondre Johnson (CL) pin Daniel Silver (NECP) 2:30

NECP 72, JP II 6

113: Evan Dupree (NECP) won by forfeit

120: Jayden Test (NECP) pin Ty Sisk (JP) 3:42

126: Christian Test (NECP) won by forfeit

132: Ryan Mann (NECP) won by forfeit

138: Cole Anderson (NECP) won by forfeit

145: Landon Browning (NECP) pin Nicholas Semanko (JP) 0:23

152: Anthony Cairo (NECP) won by forfeit

160: Nicholas McDonald (NECP) won by forfeit

170: Justice Carpenter (NECP) won by forfeit

182: Carson Koesters (JP) pin Issac Ponce (NECP) 1:06

195: Double forfeit

220: Joshua Feeley (NECP) pin Thomas Keeter (JP) 1:02

285: Daniel Silver (NECP) won by forfeit

106: Colton Lewis (NECP) pin Esterphan Morales (JP) 1:32

NECP 52, Cary Christian 0

138: Andrew Sessoms (NECP) won by forfeit

145: Double forfeit

152: Anthony Cairo (NECP) pin Zach Edwards (CC) 5:57

160: Nicholas McDonald (NECP) won by forfeit

170: Justice Carpenter (NECP) won by forfeit

182: Isaac Ponce (NECP) won by forfeit

195: Double forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Double forfeit

106: Colton Lewis (NECP) won by forfeit

113: Evan Dupree (NECP) won by forfeit

120: Robert Tucker (NECP) won by major decision 11-3 over Eian Holmes (CC)

126: Double forfeit

132: Ryan Mann (NECP) won by forfeit

NECP 72, Freedom 6

120: Jayden Test (NECP) won by forfeit

126: Robert Tucker (NECP) won by forfeit

132: Christian Test (NECP) pin Adrian Hopson (FC) 4:53

138: Ryan Mann (NECP) pin Ke’Jay Davis (FC) 1:16

145: Andrew Sessoms (NECP) pin Jace Hartley (FC) 1:46

152: Anthony Cairo (NECP) pin Christian Alleman (FC) 4:22

160: Double forfeit

170: Nicholas McDonald (NECP) pin Ty Allen (FC) 1:53

182: Justice Carpenter (NECP) pin Addison Jolley (FC) 3:22

195: Issac Ponce (NECP) won by forfeit

220: Elijah Burns (FC) won by forfeit

285: Daniel Silver (NECP) pin Luke Morgan (FC) 0:47

106: Colton Lewis (NECP) won by forfeit

113: Evan Dupree (NECP) won by forfeit

NECP 54, NRC 6

145: Andrew Sessoms (NECP) won by forfeit

152: Chris Rivera (NRC) pin Anthony Cairo (NECP) 3:39

160: Nicholas McDonald (NECP) pin Thomas Chambliss (NRC) 1:37

170: Justice Carpenter (NECP) won by forfeit

182: Issac Ponce (NECP) won by forfeit

195: Double forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Double forfeit

106: Colton Lewis (NECP) pin Jonah Juris (NRC) 3:46

113: Evan Dupree (NECP) won by decision 7-0 over Carson Caster (NRC)

120: Robert Tucker (NECP) won by forfeit

126: Christian Test (NECP) won by sudden victory-1 over Jackson Caster (NRC) 12-10

132: Ryan Mann (NECP) pin Tyler Edwards (NRC) 1:03

138: Cole Anderson (NECP) pin Jeremy Handibode (NRC) 1:39