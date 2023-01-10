Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Remembering Southern California's Most Devastating Mudslides 18 Years After La Conchita And 5 Years After Montecito
Heavy rains can create dangerous conditions on California hillsides. Current conditions have the community of La Conchita — where a deadly landslide killed 10 in 2005 — on high alert.
‘Vitamins for the clouds.’ Santa Barbara County turns to cloud seeding to boost rainfall
Studies show that cloud seeding has the potential to increase runoff into local lakes and reservoirs by as much as 20%.
Clean-up efforts are underway in Santa Barbara County after challenging storm
At the intersection of North Jameson St. and Olive Mill Rd., crews were using shovels and bulldozers to clear out piles of mud.
Coastal View
The better part of valor
A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Woman rescued after giving birth in flooded riverbed during Calif. storm
The woman was found giving birth while surrounded by flowing water.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cars and Kayaks Awash During Flood in Santa Barbara
Scenes during the January 9 floods in Santa Barbara County included kayaking down the Eastside, a stray end table floating downtown, and debris rakers on Hutash Bridge. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County
Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
surfer.com
Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge
For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
Immediate Evacuation: Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County filed an evacuation order effective immediately for specific areas and have resources available for those that have animals or need a place to stay.
pacbiztimes.com
Tri-county is bombarded by second wave of storm￼
Note: This article has been updated to include information on Santa Barbara Airport. Continued storming throughout the tri-counties on Jan. 9 has forced highway closures, multiple evacuation warnings and school closures for the following day. Also, the Santa Barbara Airport announced late Jan. 9 that it is closed due to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday
Latest Update: Evacuation orders have been lifed and roadways reopened. Read the latest update here. Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara,...
Ellen DeGeneres shares video of flooding near Montecito home
As powerful storms wreak havoc in California, Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the affluent town of Montecito, posted a video of raging floodwaters near her house, pleading with people to "be nicer to Mother Nature."Montecito is currently under an evacuation order, but DeGeneres said in the caption of the video that she was told to shelter in place, since she is on higher ground. The video shows the raging creek next to her house, which she said had increased by nine feet because of the storm."This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed [people] and people...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: CA: FLOODING IN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Vo water raging in creek, cars drive in flooded streets, , car in flood water, water raging in montecito, car drives by mudslide. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
An 18-year-old employee at a California bird sanctuary traversed floodwaters and mudslides to feed 50 rescue parrots during storm
Jamie McLeod, owner of the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary, told Insider the raging storms in California have brought memories of past weather disasters.
kclu.org
Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed
A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows
A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.
