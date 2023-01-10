ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County

The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

The better part of valor

A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara

An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cars and Kayaks Awash During Flood in Santa Barbara

Scenes during the January 9 floods in Santa Barbara County included kayaking down the Eastside, a stray end table floating downtown, and debris rakers on Hutash Bridge. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County

Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
surfer.com

Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge

For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Tri-county is bombarded by second wave of storm￼

Note: This article has been updated to include information on Santa Barbara Airport. Continued storming throughout the tri-counties on Jan. 9 has forced highway closures, multiple evacuation warnings and school closures for the following day. Also, the Santa Barbara Airport announced late Jan. 9 that it is closed due to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mandatory Evacuations Remain, Highway 101 Northbound Closed Until Tuesday

Latest Update: Evacuation orders have been lifed and roadways reopened. Read the latest update here. Authorities held a third press conference on Monday afternoon to update the community on the storm conditions. National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Eric Boldt stated we've received 5.5 inches of rain in downtown Santa Barbara,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS Denver

Ellen DeGeneres shares video of flooding near Montecito home

As powerful storms wreak havoc in California, Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the affluent town of Montecito, posted a video of raging floodwaters near her house, pleading with people to "be nicer to Mother Nature."Montecito is currently under an evacuation order, but DeGeneres said in the caption of the video that she was told to shelter in place, since she is on higher ground. The video shows the raging creek next to her house, which she said had increased by nine feet because of the storm."This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed [people] and people...
MONTECITO, CA
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: CA: FLOODING IN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Vo water raging in creek, cars drive in flooded streets, , car in flood water, water raging in montecito, car drives by mudslide. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed

A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
