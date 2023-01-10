REPORT: Jalen Carter set to Declare for NFL Draft

Reports have emerged that Jalen Carter is heading to the NFL.

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the season, repeating as National Champions and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

A report has surfaced in the wake of Georgia's 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship victory that star-defensive tackle Jalen Carter is off to the NFL Draft.

Justin Felder of FOX 5 in Atlanta is reporting that Carter informed him that his off to the NFL.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise as Carter is the top non-quarterback on most Draft boards.

In the National Championship, Jalen Carter tallied just two tackles, but his presence helped Georgia hold a TCU team that had scored 51 points against Michigan to just 7 points.

