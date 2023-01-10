ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

REPORT: Jalen Carter set to Declare for NFL Draft

By Christian Goeckel
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eumEj_0k9CLauw00

Reports have emerged that Jalen Carter is heading to the NFL.

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the season, repeating as National Champions and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

A report has surfaced in the wake of Georgia's 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship victory that star-defensive tackle Jalen Carter is off to the NFL Draft.

Justin Felder of FOX 5 in Atlanta is reporting that Carter informed him that his off to the NFL.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise as Carter is the top non-quarterback on most Draft boards.

In the National Championship, Jalen Carter tallied just two tackles, but his presence helped Georgia hold a TCU team that had scored 51 points against Michigan to just 7 points.

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates an official LOI has been turned in.

Italics indicate the player is already enrolled and practicing.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

