Lakers Fans Aren't Worried Despite Loss To Nuggets: "Minor Setback For A Major Comeback."

Fans had a lot to say about the recent Lakers-Nuggets game.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have recently faced off against the Denver Nuggets , with the team getting blown out 109-122. Since they were without superstar LeBron James, this outcome was understandable. The Denver Nuggets are contenders in the Western Conference, and Nikola Jokic is an MVP candidate as of right now. The Los Angeles Lakers put up a fight, but in the end, the talent gap between the two teams on the floor was obvious.

After the game, a lot of fans reacted to the outcome of the game, with many people stating that they expected this game to end the way it did. It is clear fans aren't worried about the outcome, as the team has been playing better as of late, as they were on a five-game winning streak prior to this loss.

not even mad fr expected us to lose since bron wasn’t playing Don’t care fully healthy lakers sweep fully healthy nuggets The L doesn’t count in my eyes Not moved game doesn’t count 5 players out + trade Russ Game would’ve been a lot closer if Russ didn’t troll the first 3 quarters It’s aight let’s just go on another 5 game win streak minor setback for a major comeback The sooner you guys trade your picks for our vets the sooner you guys will ascend the standings It's okay we had nobody Least we were competitive It’s okay I’m not mad today. 25/8/8. No lebron. Acceptable lost. Keep pushing lakers very respectable for how short handed they were. Russ kept it close. I just came away from this game thinking the Lakers have two of the best playmakers this game has ever seen in Russ and Bron with no one for them to pass it to. Whole damn starting line up out. Good effort. It’s alright we’ve been playing better

The Los Angeles Lakers could potentially bounce back and go on another winning streak from this game, especially if LeBron James ends up coming back, they could continue winning and secure a playoff position.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Make A Star Trade In The Future

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a solid team recently despite this loss, and perhaps they could make a star trade to bolster their roster. A recent report suggested that the front office is saving their two tradeable first-round picks to trade for a star-level player such as Zach LaVine or Bradley Beal .

The belief in some rival front offices persists that the Lakers are saving those picks for a splashier trade target such as Washington's Bradley Beal or Chicago's Zach LaVine. How realistic is either pursuit, though? Both players, like Davis, are plagued by daunting injury concerns, which only adds to the angst attached to L.A. potentially surrendering the two best trade assets in its possession for the remainder of the decade. This much is clear: We will be talking about the Lakers and their situation nonstop for the next month ... and probably beyond the Feb. 9 deadline.

Obviously, getting either shooting guard would boost the talent level of the Los Angeles Lakers. Both Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal are solid fits next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to their off-ball ability, and it'll be interesting to see if the Lakers manage to get either player.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers make a move, even if it isn't for a star-level player. With the news that Anthony Davis is ramping up for his comeback , it could be wise to improve the roster to ensure that the team can go on a deep playoff run this year.

