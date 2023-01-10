Read full article on original website
Margo Price Makes Her Own Evolution Part of the Story On ‘Strays’
Nashville singer-songwriter Margo Price has spent the past half-dozen years showing she’s much more than a country artist. In 2016, she debuted with Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, a showcase of throwback honky-tonk and hard-edged drinking songs. The album helped crystallize and capture a rising demand for those throwback Nashville styles at the time, playing a fundamental role in their ongoing resurgence from stars like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers. Since then, she’s broadened her scope of sounds, textures, and genres on each successive record: see the R&B leanings of 2017’s All American Made, or “I’d Die For You,” the closing statement of her...
Finn Wolfhard Shares New Song ‘Pieces of Gold’ as Indie Musician Ziggy Katz
Introducing Ziggy Katz: the viral sensation who performs indie rock and folk music on livestreams from his bedroom in the Midwest, which is actually just the film set where Finn Wolfhard portrays him. Wolfhard, or rather Ziggy, star of the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, has shared the first real song from the fake singer, “Pieces of Gold.” The original song is more atmospheric than the releases of Ziggy’s supposed major influences — Elvis, John Lennon, and Bob Dylan, according to the faux artist’s Spotify bio. The fake-deep singer, according to the brief paragraph, would...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Waylon Jennings Wrote For Other Artists
Waylon Jennings ushered in a new sound to Nashville’s Music Row—one that imbued a more hard-edged, rock sound than ever before and zeroed in on the shadier sides of life. The patron saint of the Outlaw Movement, Jennings had his fair share of hits before his death in 2002.
Margo Price Went to the Mountains on Mushrooms and Came Back with Her Most Unafraid Album Yet
It’s a tale as old as time: An artist ventures out into some sublime natural landscape, takes psychedelics, and comes back with some damn good songs. Margo Price is one of the latest musicians to do so, heading out to a rental in South Carolina with her husband and a bag of mushrooms. The result is Strays (out Friday, January 13th), her most urgent, collaborative, and – fittingly – trippy record to date.
Bob Dylan Unearths Original Version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ for Upcoming ‘Fragments’ Set
Ahead of the release of Bob Dylan’s Fragments — the 17th installment of The Bootleg Series, focusing on his Time Out of Mind sessions — the singer has unearthed “Version One” of that album’s “Not Dark Yet.” Unlike its released counterpart, the first run-through of the track — recorded Jan. 11, 1997 at Miami’s Criteria Studios — has a looser, quicker and more upbeat feel than what would become a Time Out of Mind slow-burner. Dylan, one of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, previously shared “Version 2” of Time Out of Mind’s standout “Love Sick” from the massive...
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Heart full of soul: the maverick genius of Jeff Beck, the ‘guitarist’s guitarist’ | Alexis Petridis
He began with bubblegum pop in the Yardbirds, then moved on to psychedelia, funk, jazz fusion, even techno – but no matter what the genre, Beck was always ahead of the curve
Mary McCartney talks new Abbey Road documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’
A new documentary about the history of Abbey Road Studios called If These Walls Could Sing is out in the UK this week. Find all the details alongside an interview with director Mary McCartney below. The documentary, which arrives in the UK on January 6 via Disney+, charts the long...
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Paramore, Foo Fighters, the Lumineers to Headline 2023 Boston Calling Festival
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. After canceling their appearance at the event last year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters will return to Boston Calling as the Friday night headliner for the 2023 iteration kicking off on May 26. The three-day festival also tapped the Lumineers to headline on Saturday and Paramore on Sunday. Scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Allston, Massachusetts, Boston Calling will also welcome performances from Niall Horan, Alanis Morissette, Bleachers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, Maren...
Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures
British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s. He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (1/6/23)
New year, same great playlist. After a year-end hiatus, we’re back with another edition of the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist. This week on the playlist, we have new tunes from Muscadine Bloodline, Tyler Childers with Bob Weir, Channing Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Lainey Wilson, Josh Riley, David Adam Byrnes, Riley Green with Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Elle King, Brett Eldredge, The Tuten Brothers, Ethan Wayne, Jackson Dean and more.
Watch Iggy Pop perform with Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer on ‘Kimmel’
Iggy Pop performed a raucous rendition of his single ‘Frenzy‘ alongside Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (January 9) – watch it below. The Godfather of Punk was introduced by host Kimmel as ‘Iggy Pop And The Losers’ before...
Steve Earle is Always On The Road With “Guitar Town”
From his chart-topping and gold-certified album Guitar Town, Steve Earle released the title track of the album “Guitar Town” on June 1986. In both the Canadian and US country charts, the song is still the highest peaking song of Earle. His album Guitar Town is his debut album,...
Review: Canadian Americana Duo Whitehorse Shift to Traditional Country on ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’
Look no further than the album’s witty title or songs named “If the Loneliness Don’t Kill Me,” “Scared of Each Other,” and especially the evocative “I Might Get Over This (But I Won’t Stop Loving You”) to understand where married Canadian duo Whitehorse have wandered to on their eighth full-length album. If that isn’t enough, the album’s cover claims its recording is “Heartbreak in Stereo.”
Jack White Pays Tribute To Jeff Beck With Video Of Them Performing Together
The footage was from Meg and Jack White playing Yardbirds songs with Beck in 2002.
Elvis Costello/Burt Bacharach Collaborations to Be Mined for Boxed Set, Including Songs From Unproduced ‘Painted From Memory’ Stage Musical
The nearly 30-year history of songwriting collaborations between Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach will be the subject of a four-CD/two-LP boxed set, “The Songs of Bacharach & Costello,” arriving March 3. The collection draws much of its live and studio material from 1998’s “Painted From Memory,” the Grammy-winning album that represented their sole joint release to date. But of particular interest to fans will be a disc, titled “Taken From Life,” that for the first time assembles all of the songs that the pair wrote together in subsequent years for a proposed “Painted From Memory” Broadway musical that they worked...
