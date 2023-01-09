ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!”: Winnie & Ethel’s Hosts First Pop-Up of the Year at eat. in Downtown Las Vegas

“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!” themed Winnie & Ethel’s Pop-Up in Anticipation of Their Spring Opening in Booming Downtown Las Vegas. Winnie & Ethel’s debuts their first pop-up since winning Dapper Companies contest – “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, an ode to American culinary classics for a sneak taste preview of their 1940’s inspired diner opening later this year in the Huntridge Shopping Center!
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

AREA15 Announces Immersive Experiences, Promotions for Jan. 2023

Frequency Breathwork at AREA15. (Artwork Courtesy of AREA15/Bright Light Digital Art) AREA15 ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES, PROMOTIONS FOR. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this January. BLASTOYZ: Live in the Portal.
Thrillist

23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023

What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas

We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson

The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?

So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
33andfree

The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas

Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

ROSA MEXICANO TO BRING AN ELEVATED FIESTA TO MIRACLE MILE SHOPS LAS VEGAS IN LATE 2023

The iconic Mexican fine dining restaurant will be serving up signature menu. items, to-go margaritas and more at its first Las Vegas location. Today, Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced plans to open its first Las Vegas location in the iconic Miracle Mile Shops, located directly on the bustling Las Vegas Strip, with a fantastic Strip-front patio in late 2023. Marking the dynamic brand’s largest location, Rosa Mexicano Las Vegas features an immersive, vibrant atmosphere and an eclectic, made-from-scratch menu steeped in Mexican culture and tradition, including Rosa’s famous tableside guacamole, house-made mole, award-winning margaritas and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame 2023: Golden Steer Steeakhouse

In a city where iconic landmarks without stewardship are vulnerable to decay and decline, old-school restaurants become cherished institutions. Sometimes new owners step in to make sure those institutions remain standing, as the Signorelli family did 20 years ago to keep the doors open at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. The little restaurant west of the Strip on Sahara Avenue with the bronzed bovine statue in front has been open since 1958 and is rich with anecdotal tales of its early mob clientele and celebrity guests who have red leather booths dedicated to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV

