FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
Baller Dream Foundation and Circa Resort & Casino to Host Celebrity Poker Tournament, April 28-30
BALLER DREAM FOUNDATION AND CIRCA RESORT & CASINO TO HOST CELEBRITY POKER TOURNAMENT, APRIL 28-30 Three-Day Weekend Experience Hosted by Hall of Fame Pitcher Greg Maddux to Benefit Young Warriors Battling Cancer. The Baller Dream Foundation will join downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino for a celebrity poker tournament...
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
vegas24seven.com
House of Blues Opens Reservations for Big Game Viewing Parties in the Music Hall, Restaurant & Bar, and VIP Style in Foundation Room
RESERVATIONS OPEN FOR SUPER SUNDAY FOOTBALL VIEWING. AT HOUSE OF BLUES MUSIC HALL, RESTAURANT & BAR, AND FOUNDATION ROOM. House of Blues Knows How to Party with All-You-Can-Eat and Drink Packages and VIP Viewings of the Big Game. Fans may be used to seeing Carlos Santana or their favorite rock...
2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
vegas24seven.com
“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!”: Winnie & Ethel’s Hosts First Pop-Up of the Year at eat. in Downtown Las Vegas
“Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!” themed Winnie & Ethel’s Pop-Up in Anticipation of Their Spring Opening in Booming Downtown Las Vegas. Winnie & Ethel’s debuts their first pop-up since winning Dapper Companies contest – “The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, an ode to American culinary classics for a sneak taste preview of their 1940’s inspired diner opening later this year in the Huntridge Shopping Center!
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 Announces Immersive Experiences, Promotions for Jan. 2023
Frequency Breathwork at AREA15. (Artwork Courtesy of AREA15/Bright Light Digital Art) AREA15 ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES, PROMOTIONS FOR. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this January. BLASTOYZ: Live in the Portal.
vegas24seven.com
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country kicks off 2023 with live music in January
STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY KICKS OFF 2023 WITH LIVE MUSIC THIS JANUARY. WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country’s hottest rising stars at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in January. Take a chance on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney’s has you covered...
Thrillist
23 Ways Las Vegas Will Look Different in 2023
What's new? What's next? Las Vegas is constantly changing, and while the new openings of 2022 were pretty cool, they almost seem tame compared to everything Sin City has in store for 2023. The word of the year is ambition. We'll see the arrival of new resorts like Durango and Fontainebleau, a nighttime Formula 1 Grand Prix along the Strip and the long-awaited debut of the MSG Sphere. Get planning now. The new year has lots of good stuff to keep you busy over the next 365 days.
963kklz.com
Celebrity Mistakes, ‘Mess Ups,’ And Heinous Crimes In Las Vegas
We’ve seen the headlines before, especially when it comes to celebrities partying it up in Las Vegas. Recently, TikTok celebrity Bryce Hall made news after a kerfuffle happened between him and an XS nightclub security guard that was recorded by bystanders and ultimately uploaded online. According to TMZ, Las...
Fox5 KVVU
Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
vegas24seven.com
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson
The Broken Yolk Cafe to Celebrate the Grand Opening of its Second Nevada Location in Henderson. The Broken Yolk Cafe will celebrate the grand opening of its second Southern Nevada location on Monday, Jan. 16 in Henderson on St. Rose Parkway and South Maryland Parkway. Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts are encouraged to dine in when doors open at 6 a.m. to sit down and enjoy specialty dishes, mimosa flights, cocktails and more.
963kklz.com
Are The Oakland A’s Coming To Las Vegas Or What?
So what about the Oakland A’s – are they coming to Las Vegas or not? That seems to be the ongoing question. Talks between the Oakland A’s and those involved in a hot Las Vegas stadium site seem to have cooled down, while talks on the other site are still happening. And discussions between casino magnate Phil Ruffin, and A’s bigwigs about the Las Vegas Festival Grounds site, have gone quiet.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day Jan. 28 with Hash House A Go Go and support Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center
HASH HOUSE A GO GO CELEBRATES NATIONAL BLUEBERRY PANCAKE DAY. TO GRANT A GIFT AUTISM FOUNDATION – ACKERMAN CENTER. $1 of every blueberry pancake sold January 28th and 29th will be donated in support. WHAT: Hash House A Go Go is celebrating National Blueberry Pancake Day (officially on January...
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas
Vegas is great! We love it, but sometimes you need a break from it. When I want to clear my lungs with fresh air, get back to nature and away from the chaos, we head away from the strip. What a lot of people don't know about the area is that there are a lot of great day trips that you can take. All within two hours of Las Vegas, you feel like you are nowhere near the bright lights of Sin City.
vegas24seven.com
ROSA MEXICANO TO BRING AN ELEVATED FIESTA TO MIRACLE MILE SHOPS LAS VEGAS IN LATE 2023
The iconic Mexican fine dining restaurant will be serving up signature menu. items, to-go margaritas and more at its first Las Vegas location. Today, Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced plans to open its first Las Vegas location in the iconic Miracle Mile Shops, located directly on the bustling Las Vegas Strip, with a fantastic Strip-front patio in late 2023. Marking the dynamic brand’s largest location, Rosa Mexicano Las Vegas features an immersive, vibrant atmosphere and an eclectic, made-from-scratch menu steeped in Mexican culture and tradition, including Rosa’s famous tableside guacamole, house-made mole, award-winning margaritas and more.
vegas24seven.com
Big Eats During the Big Game as Sickies Garage in Town Square Hosts Super Sunday Viewing Party
Big Eats During the Big Game as Sickies Garage in Town Square Hosts Super Sunday Viewing Party with Special Game Day Menu. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, located in Town Square Las Vegas. WHAT:. Since opening right in time for football season in 2020, Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews in...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas Magazine Hall of Fame 2023: Golden Steer Steeakhouse
In a city where iconic landmarks without stewardship are vulnerable to decay and decline, old-school restaurants become cherished institutions. Sometimes new owners step in to make sure those institutions remain standing, as the Signorelli family did 20 years ago to keep the doors open at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. The little restaurant west of the Strip on Sahara Avenue with the bronzed bovine statue in front has been open since 1958 and is rich with anecdotal tales of its early mob clientele and celebrity guests who have red leather booths dedicated to them.
How Staten Islander rebuilt his fortune, and himself, after blowing $1.1 million casino jackpot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was a lucky day all around, and would end with Staten Islander Frank DiTommaso $1.1 million richer after hitting a slot machine jackpot at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. But DiTommaso would blow through all the money in just a few years. And rebuilding...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos to Host Hiring Event for Upcoming Pool Season and Newly Announced Rouge Room
STATION CASINOS TO HOST HIRING EVENT FOR UPCOMING POOL SEASON AND NEWLY ANNOUNCED ROUGE ROOM. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 2, Station Casinos will host a three-day hiring event for several positions at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino for the upcoming pool season.
