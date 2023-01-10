Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
Local officials, activists discuss violence against youth in light of DeAsia Green's death
TOLEDO, Ohio — The death of 15-year-old DeAsia Green has community activists like Shawn Mahone Sr calling for a community-wide effort from youth and parents on how to prevent further tragedies. Mahone uses boot camp programs to help the kids who he says make unhealthy choices in life. And...
Family calls for justice at emotional vigil for 15-year-old De'Asia Green
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emotions were high on Tuesday in north Toledo when nearly 100 people gathered to remember DeAsia Green, the missing 15-year-old whose body was found in north Toledo Monday. Her parents and police were the ones who found her on Monday afternoon, and they say it crushed...
13abc.com
Interim Toledo Police Chief receives 2023 Founders Award
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has announced that Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle has received the 2023 Founders Award. TPD says Troendle received the award from the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame which has its roots in Ohio and is quickly expanding to the national level. With this expansion, the Hall of Fame believes in honoring an officer from Ohio for their excellent work and dedication to law enforcement.
More than 80 measles cases in central Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are over 82 cases of measles currently in central Ohio, the majority of which are children under the age of five. "I don't think it's a point for panic or fear," said John McBride, a pediatrician at Franklin Park Pediatrics. "I think too often we jump to that, but I think it's to the point that we should take the appropriate precautions."
Boys & Girls Club creating safe spaces at Toledo Public Schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's McTigue Elementary is the first school to join the Boys & Girls Clubs' shared space program, serving sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. The team-up puts the organization right inside the school, which brings opportunities directly to the young students, Gerri Peters, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo's director of programming, said.
Panic at DeAsia Green vigil can't stop celebration of life, calls for justice, violence intervention leader says
TOLEDO, Ohio — As family, friends and loved ones grieved for and celebrated the life of DeAsia Green during a vigil Tuesday, in the same north Toledo alley her body was found in just one day before, a gunshot-like bang interrupted the proceedings and sent attendees scrambling. Police later...
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Huron kindergartener dies; district provides grief support
A Huron City Schools kindergartener died over the weekend unexpectedly, according to the district.
13abc.com
Lucas County sees spike in juveniles tried as adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the past year, over a dozen of children were tried as adults. While Ohio’s law is clear for children who commit violent crimes such as murder and aggravated robbery, all other offenses are left to the prosecutor’s discretion. With more than 1,000 juvenile...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Retiring George Kral reflects on service to Toledo, increased homicide numbers, what his successor needs
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo’s retiring police chief, George Kral, remembers his first day of the police academy like it was yesterday. It was Dec. 14, 1990, when he and his fellow cadets were standing outside of Owens Community College in what felt like minus 20 temperatures, doing push-ups, realizing the next six months weren’t going to be easy.
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
ProMedica, local nonprofit donate medical supplies to Ukraine
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Helps Ukraine is partnering with ProMedica to deliver bags of syringes and other medical supplies to people living in the war-torn country ravaged by Russia's nearly yearlong invasion. "Having Promedica, a team of professionals, joining us absolutely takes the heavy lifting off our shoulders," Toledo...
An underdog story: Former Seneca Co. stray goes from sewer to America's hearts
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Every pet owner thinks their pet is the best. But, one Seneca County couple feels their dog's adoption story makes him a pup above the rest. Three years ago, Jerry Smith met a stray dog while working at Legacy Farms near Fostoria. He called the...
13abc.com
COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
huroninsider.com
Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener
HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
One of last Tuskegee Airmen dies in Ohio at 98
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Harold Brown, 98, one of the group of Black WWII military pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen, has died, according to posts by his family on social media. Brown, of Port Clinton, served as a...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1