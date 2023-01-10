ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Interim Toledo Police Chief receives 2023 Founders Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has announced that Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle has received the 2023 Founders Award. TPD says Troendle received the award from the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame which has its roots in Ohio and is quickly expanding to the national level. With this expansion, the Hall of Fame believes in honoring an officer from Ohio for their excellent work and dedication to law enforcement.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

More than 80 measles cases in central Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are over 82 cases of measles currently in central Ohio, the majority of which are children under the age of five. "I don't think it's a point for panic or fear," said John McBride, a pediatrician at Franklin Park Pediatrics. "I think too often we jump to that, but I think it's to the point that we should take the appropriate precautions."
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Boys & Girls Club creating safe spaces at Toledo Public Schools

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's McTigue Elementary is the first school to join the Boys & Girls Clubs' shared space program, serving sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. The team-up puts the organization right inside the school, which brings opportunities directly to the young students, Gerri Peters, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo's director of programming, said.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County sees spike in juveniles tried as adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the past year, over a dozen of children were tried as adults. While Ohio’s law is clear for children who commit violent crimes such as murder and aggravated robbery, all other offenses are left to the prosecutor’s discretion. With more than 1,000 juvenile...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica, local nonprofit donate medical supplies to Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Helps Ukraine is partnering with ProMedica to deliver bags of syringes and other medical supplies to people living in the war-torn country ravaged by Russia's nearly yearlong invasion. "Having Promedica, a team of professionals, joining us absolutely takes the heavy lifting off our shoulders," Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

COVID Snap benefits expected to end in coming months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Amid the state’s recent reports of more than 650,000 households requesting snap benefits this month, the assistance is expected to come to an end. This February, the pandemic allotments for snap benefits will end nationwide. Like several people forced to stretch their budget, Betty Guerrido...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused in fatal Marion shooting in August arrested in Detroit

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who has been wanted as a suspect in a fatal Marion shooting for four months was arrested outside of Ohio. The Marion Police Department said that 18-year-old Marquis Adams was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan by the United States Marshal’s Office. Adams will be held in Detroit until he […]
MARION, OH
WTOL 11

One of last Tuskegee Airmen dies in Ohio at 98

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Harold Brown, 98, one of the group of Black WWII military pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen, has died, according to posts by his family on social media. Brown, of Port Clinton, served as a...
PORT CLINTON, OH
