Today in History: JAN 12, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown

Today is Thursday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2023. There are 353 days left in the year. On Jan. 12, 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit. On this date:. In 1828, the United States and Mexico signed a Treaty of Limits defining the...
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Pence cries 'double standard' in document inquiries involving Biden and Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is accusing the Justice Department of using a “double standard” to shield President Joe Biden from political damage as it investigates possible improper possession of classified documents by him and former President Donald Trump. “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence told conservative...
Fox News commentator mocked for outrageously blaming slave trade on wind

A Fox News commentator took to Twitter to blast a New York Times columnist’s take on clean energy, suggesting that wind power facilitated the slave trade. In an opinion piece for The Times entitled The Dystopia We Fear Is Keeping Us From the Utopia We Deserve, Ezra Klein writes that “the advance of wind and solar and battery technology remains a near miracle. The possibilities of advanced geothermal and hydrogen are thrilling. Smaller, modular nuclear reactors could make new miracles possible, like cars and planes that don’t need to be refueled or recharged. This is a world progressives, in...
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
The January 6 committee is right. It’s time to prosecute the kingpin, Trump

Over the course of 18 months, the intrepid patriots on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection tirelessly researched Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election through fraud, intimidation, harassment and violence. The committee’s public hearings were an exercise in civic education, presenting the nation with a gripping, granular and truthful account of an unhinged president seeking to cling to power at all costs. Now they have gone one crucial step further. They have referred the matter to the justice department, urging that Trump be prosecuted.
The Evolution of the American Presidency: From George Washington to the Present Day

The President of the United States is the head of state and government of the United States, as well as the commander-in-chief of the country's military. The President is elected to a four-year term by the people of the United States and serves as the leader of the executive branch of the federal government.
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s legal team has discovered additional documents containing classification markings in a second location, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The revelation comes days after an attorney for the president said Biden’s lawyers had discovered a “small number” of classified documents at his former office space in Washington.
