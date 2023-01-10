Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s handcrafted koa casket inspired by those of Hawaiian monarchs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The casket for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, was crated by Martin & MacArthur. Michael Tam, president and CEO, says they were contacted last June by Kawananakoa’s office about creating a casket. “I was grateful that they called us and honored and thrilled that we would...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
AOL Corp
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Surfline
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii
Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
Hazy conditions for parts of Hawaii: Is it vog?
Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
North shore residents prepare for monster surf
High Surf Warnings are in effect for North and West facing shores from midnight Wednesday, Jan. 11 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Waves in the 40 to 50 foot range [face value] are expected to start rolling in late Tuesday night, Jan. 11.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Elvis’ Final Vacation Was To Hawaii | It Started Here
As you probably know, Elvis’ private jet was sold at auction yesterday. What you may not know is that this is the plane Elvis flew on his very last vacation before he died. And that was to Hawaii. The King of Rock and Roll would have been 88 years...
bigislandnow.com
Wreckage, flight crew recovered from Hawai‘i Life Flight in deep waters between Maui, Big Island
Federal authorities have recovered the wreckage of the Hawai‘i Life Flight air ambulance N13GZ that crashed Dec. 15, 2022, into the Maui Channel off the coast of Kaupo, Maui, while flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient. The National Transportation Safety Board said the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Giant swell slowly dropping, light winds on the way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trades will turn southeasterly by late Thursday giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands through Saturday. Other than a couple isolated showers over windward Big Island this evening, no rain is expected during this time. A brief...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning issued for largest NW swell of the season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far is forecast to bring massive and dangerous waves to north and west shores Wednesday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning through 6 p.m. Thursday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui and west shores of Hawaii Island.
mauinow.com
Maui Ocean Center sea turtle rescue truck stolen
The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute is reporting that their Sea Turtle Rescue truck was stolen overnight. According to the organization, the 2019 blue Toyota Tacoma truck could possibly still have the MOC logo on the hood and sides. The truck also had rescue and research supplies and tools that...
Wedding album with Oahu ties found in New York airport
A search is underway for the owner of a photo album that contains old wedding photos apparently taken in Hawaii.
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
Illegal Fireworks Hampered a Hawaiian Search and Rescue Mission
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Two hikers had to spend the night on Hawaii’s Aiea Trail on New Year’s Eve after fireworks prevented rescuers from reaching them. According to officials, an 81-year-old...
KITV.com
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 17 people. And there's more to come. About 5 million people are under flood watches Wednesday as yet another atmospheric river is bringing more rain to California.
Comments / 0