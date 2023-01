Each year, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce recognizes a senior student from the Washington County High School and Brentwood School as STAR Students. Award winners have the highest score on any single SAT test date taken through the month of November during their 12th grade year. Students must also have a grade point average in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their graduating class.

