SUP is taking over the HUB at Gig Harbor! Join us to raise money and learn how you can get involved in getting out the YES vote for the February 14 school levies. Brief SUP presentations will be at 12 and 5. Grab lunch or dinner and enter to win SUP swag and other fun prizes. 20% of all sales will be donated back to the SUP campaign.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO