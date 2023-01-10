Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Violent threats keep canceling class for Macomb County-area school
RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it"...
Detroit News
Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday
A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
fox2detroit.com
Richmond school threats, lack of staffing leave parents on edge
Richmond school district parents sound off over threats, teachers leaving. Two separate threats in one week has Richmond school district parents feeling uneasy. The first school threat was deemed credible and resulted in school being closed for a week, reopening Monday. A second threat was not deemed credible and school remained open.
Richmond Schools staff member resigns after receiving antisemitic death threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An administrator for Richmond Community Schools has resigned after he and his family received an antisemitic death threat. Superintendent Brian Walmsley says the details involving the threat of one of his now former administrators and their family was disturbing and the investigation will continue until they get to the bottom of who's behind it. "That's kind of the million-dollar question we're all trying to figure out. Why and how did this happen?" said Superintendent Brian Walmsley on why the administrator received the threat. Late last week, Richmond Middle School's Dean of Students, Michael Woodberg, resigned after...
Detroit News
Taylor High School closed Thursday due to threat on social media
Taylor High School is closed Thursday due to a threat made against the school over social media, officials said. Police are investigating and said they received information about a threat against the school that was posted on Instagram early Thursday. Officials said the threat was identical to one posted several...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County School District bringing in officers to address threats, safety concerns
RICHMOND, Mich. – Richmond Community School officials discussed yet another threat within the district. This threat comes after classes were canceled for a whole week prior because of written death threats discovered on Jan. 3 which can be seen below. “There’s a lot of parents that are upset and...
Richmond Middle School dean resigns after death threat targets him, his family
The Richmond Middle School dean has resigned after only 9 days on the job. That's because an antisemitic death threat targeting him and his family was found on the school grounds.
Detroit News
Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says
Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
Detroit News
Dearborn man accused of antisemitic threats sought guns for 'God's wrath,' feds say
Detroit — A Dearborn man accused of making antisemitic, racist threats last month to young children, parents and security at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills later went to a Dearborn gun store to buy weapons, telling the dealer the firearms were for "God's wrath" and to "even the score," federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Detroit News
Police: Man ordered to turn over Marysville girl, 4, before alleged kidnapping
More details have emerged about the alleged kidnapping Monday of a 4-year-old Marysville girl by her non-custodial father. Lilliana Nardini was found Tuesday and her father, Erik Nardini, was taken into custody in Ohio, officials said. Video footage shared on Facebook shows three patrol cars surrounding a car as it...
WNEM
Police scene in Davison neighborhood still active Wednesday night
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Hours later, there is still an active police scene in a Davison neighborhood. As TV5 first reported on the News at 5:30, authorities set up crime scene tape around a house on W. Third Street between M-15 and N. Genesee Street. Initially, some officers on scene...
Detroit News
Buss: Rochester superintendent threatens to sue board
The Rochester Community School district is determined to keep the sun from shining on its operations. Superintendent Robert Shaner sent a letter to the board president and vice president in late December targeting newly elected board member and reform advocate Andrew Weaver, threatening legal action if Weaver is too forceful in challenging the way schools are being run.
candgnews.com
Shelby Township Police Department warns community of person impersonating officers
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Shelby Township Police Department has received reports of someone in the Rochester and Shelby Township area who has impersonated a police officer and made false traffic stops on vehicles. The department put a post on its page at crimewatch.net to describe what legitimate Shelby Township...
Classes cancelled at 2 Oak Park high schools after shooting ends with 1 student hospitalized, 4 arrested
Following a shooting that took place outside Oak Park High School Friday night, four teenagers were arrested, one student remains in the hospital, and classes have been cancelled for two of the affected schools.
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
Police searching for vandals after damage reported at Utica Cemetery
Police in Shelby Township are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for vandalism after equipment was discovered damaged at Utica Cemetery.
Detroit News
Teen, 15, charged with killing second teen boy at Detroit hotel
Detroit — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old at a gathering Dec. 31, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen allegedly shot multiple times into a hotel room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the...
Shelby Township police investigate "destruction of property" at Utica Cemetery
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Shelby Township say they are looking into the destruction of property reported at Utica Cemetery.Police say two incidents happened at about 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.Authorities did not immediately release details on the destruction.Anyone who saw suspicious people or vehicles at the cemetery is asked to call Detective Gibbs at 586-731-2121 ext. 367 or email tgibbs@shelbytwp.org.
Comments / 1