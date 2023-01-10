ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

UGA's Stetson Bennett to work at Raising Cane's in Athens | When to go see him

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is when Bennett celebrated at the same restaurant after the 2022 championship. Georgia fans celebrated Monday night as they saw UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett light it up on the football field en route to another national championship -- and now they can see him at a popular fast food chain in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Georgia's Massive Departure

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs won their second-straight College Football Playoff national title. It was a dominant effort over an overmatched TCU team that saw its title dreams disappear quickly. The end result was a 65-7 thrashing and a potential dynasty emerging. Unfortunately, not ...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UGA Football national championship gear and apparel now on sale

KENNESAW, Ga. - Just after the University of Georgia Bulldog's historic win over the TCU Horned Frogs, Georgia stores were opened and stocked with back-to-back championship gear. In Kennesaw, dozens of fans lined up in the early morning hours after the game to get inside the grab the Dawgs swag.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia fans line up in Augusta for national championship gear

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want gear celebrating the Georgia Bulldogs’ second consecutive national football title, local merchants have plenty. Communigraphics, Fan Zone, and Academy Sports were among the hot spots the day after Monday night’s victory. From t-shirts to hoodies to stickers, the beanies stuck out...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

For one Georgia Dawg, celebrations are just getting started

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - She’s a self-described Georgia Bulldogs superfan, and if you take one look at Regina Kirklans’s front yard, it’s hard to argue against that. We asked her who won the game. “The Dawgs, of course! Did you think anything else,” she asked. Kirkland...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Incredible Kirby Smart pregame speech is going viral

A presumed pregame speech made by Kirby Smart went viral on Monday night as Georgia stomped on TCU 65-7 to win their second straight national championship. The Bulldogs brought the hammer and just went to work on TCU from the start, and they didn’t let up. They set a national championship record for points scored... The post Incredible Kirby Smart pregame speech is going viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
FORT WORTH, TX

