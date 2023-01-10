Look: President Biden's Message For The Georgia Football Team Goes Viral

President Joe Biden caught some late-night college football on Monday night.

The 46th President of the United States witness the Georgia beatdown of the TCU Horned Frogs in the title game.

Biden was quick to congratulate Kirby Smart and the Dawgs for their performance.

"Glory glory, @UniversityofGA . Congrats to the Dawgs on a hard-fought National Championship – and to @TCUFootball for beating the odds all season. Georgia, no doubt you made your community proud tonight," Biden said on Twitter.

Like President Biden said, Georgia no doubt made its community proud tonight. After all, the Bulldogs have won back-to-back championships.

Georgia should be right back in the mix next season, too. However, the football team needs to replace veteran starter Stetson Bennett.

Kirby Smart has his work cut out for him this offseason.