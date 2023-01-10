ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: President Biden's Message For The Georgia Football Team Goes Viral

President Joe Biden caught some late-night college football on Monday night.

The 46th President of the United States witness the Georgia beatdown of the TCU Horned Frogs in the title game.

Biden was quick to congratulate Kirby Smart and the Dawgs for their performance.

"Glory glory, @UniversityofGA . Congrats to the Dawgs on a hard-fought National Championship – and to @TCUFootball for beating the odds all season. Georgia, no doubt you made your community proud tonight," Biden said on Twitter.

Like President Biden said, Georgia no doubt made its community proud tonight. After all, the Bulldogs have won back-to-back championships.

Georgia should be right back in the mix next season, too. However, the football team needs to replace veteran starter Stetson Bennett.

Kirby Smart has his work cut out for him this offseason.

Stro
2d ago

Yes, says Joe Biden. I remember when I played quarterback on the Georgia football team. My friend Corn Pop, was a great receiver.He went on to play hockey, and I went on to serve with the freedom fighters in the Hamptons, and places like that.

Reply(21)
170
steve
2d ago

Joe remembers coaching Georgia to its first title back in 1899, when then quarterback Abe Lincoln threw three td passes and theadore Roosevelt had 2 sacks on defense.

Reply(9)
122
cz1951
2d ago

he's as bad as Barack Hussein Obama, always having to put his 2 cents in on all subjects, especially those that he knows NOTHING about

Reply(5)
94
 

