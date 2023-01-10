Look: Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked

Kirby Smart has us ready to run through a brick wall.

The Georgia head coach's pregame speech ahead of the national championship game vs. TCU has leaked on social media.

Smart, 47, delivers a passionate speech to his players ahead of the game, calling on them to play for each other and get the simple things right.

Listen here :

We're fired up right now. What a speech.

It worked, too. Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the most lopsided game in college football bowl game history.

Georgia has now won back-to-back titles and will seek a three-peat next season.

As long as Kirby Smart sticks around, Georgia will remain on top of the college football mountain.