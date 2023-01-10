Read full article on original website
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
New AEW Tag Team Debuts On Dynamite
While they may be billed as ‘one night only’, an instant fan favorite AEW tag team has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dynamite (January 11). On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Firm (Lee Moriarty and Big Bill with Stokely Hathaway at ringside) took on the team of JungleHOOK.
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
AEW Star Confirms Their Contract Has Expired
Since the beginning of the company All Elite Wrestling has made it a point utilize legends and Tully Blanchard happened to be one of them. It was reported back in July of 2022 that Tully Blanchard was effectively done with the promotion, and he noted on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that with the exception of autograph signings his career is probably over.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?
With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.
Tully Blanchard Confirms His Departure From AEW and ROH
Tully Blanchard managed FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Shawn Spears during his time with All Elite Wrestling. He later joined Ring of Honor, where he co-founded Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. However, at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Prince Nana ‘purchased’ the group from Blanchard.
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 1/16 (Taped On 1/11)
All Elite Wrestling taped matches for the January 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before the January 11 episode of Dynamite, which was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The spoilers, courtesy of Fightful, are as follows:. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Vipress & Johnnie Robbie. Athena...
Wrestling Observer Radio: RAW report, Vince McMahon, AEW and NXT previews, more
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Don Callis and Takeshita, more on the Vince McMahon return, injury updates on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly, AEW and NXT previews, RAW report, mailbag and more. A fun show as always so check ...
Mickie James Plans To Challenge Masha Slamovich If She Wins At Hard to Kill
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mickie James said that if she wins at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill, she will challenge Masha Slamovich. James will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title tomorrow night. If she loses, she will retire. James said: “Well, I would...
Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
WWE News: Superstars Make Their Predictions for 2023, Top 10 Raw Moments
– WWE released a video of Superstars making their predictions for 2023, including who will win the Royal Rumble and more. You can check out that video below:. – The Top 10 Raw Moments video for this week is now available:
