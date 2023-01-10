Read full article on original website
WTAP
State Route 68 has reopened following crash
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68. One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap. The...
wchstv.com
DOH: Two snow plow drivers injured in separate crashes Monday in West Virginia
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate incidents Monday morning while treating icy roads, the agency said. The first incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in Taylor County when a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 near U.S. 50 while a driver was spot treating the road, a news release from the DOH said.
lootpress.com
Two WVDOH Plow Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
WTAP
Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes early Monday morning on I-77. The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m. The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Putnam County fatal crash
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Mid-Ohio Valley residents among new West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three residents from Wood and Jackson counties were COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of a 55-year-old woman and an 87-year-old female from Jackson County and a 72-year-old man from Wood County. At least 79...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year
PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six arrests made in Washington County drug trafficking case
FLEMING – Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six individuals Monday after executing a search warrant in Fleming. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at 2095 Rocky Point Road, Fleming, and a vehicle known to be at the above residence was stopped on State Route 339 at U.S. 50.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police, Wood County Schools say Jackson Middle School threat not credible
VIENNA — Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said there was “zero evidence” of an alleged threat officers and school officials investigated Tuesday at Jackson Middle School. “It was a rumor that was dispelled very quickly,” he said. A post on the Wood County Schools Facebook page...
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WSAZ
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident along U.S. 35 Monday evening, according to the Putnam County Sheriff. Sheriff Eggleton says the victim has been identified as Lois Slater, 80, of Point Pleasant. A 21-year-old passenger in the car was...
Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested
Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
WTAP
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page around 9 p.m. Monday night that Gabriel Casto had been found. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, according to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
West Virginia woman searching for 3 horses missing from Braxton County
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer for three horses that went missing out of Gassaway, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The nonprofit Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) is helping owner Britni Adams find the horses. Stolen Horse International said someone learned around the horses’ feeding time that they were […]
