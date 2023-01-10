ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

State Route 68 has reopened following crash

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68. One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

DOH: Two snow plow drivers injured in separate crashes Monday in West Virginia

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two West Virginia Division of Highways plow drivers were injured in separate incidents Monday morning while treating icy roads, the agency said. The first incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in Taylor County when a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 near U.S. 50 while a driver was spot treating the road, a news release from the DOH said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Two WVDOH Plow Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) –Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Multiple crashes on I-77 Monday morning due to black ice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There were multiple crashes early Monday morning on I-77. The first crash was called in at 6:25 a.m. The crash was between a department of highway semitruck and three passenger vehicles on the northbound side of I-77 by mile marker 158 which caused it to be shut down according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three Mid-Ohio Valley residents among new West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three residents from Wood and Jackson counties were COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of a 55-year-old woman and an 87-year-old female from Jackson County and a 72-year-old man from Wood County. At least 79...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year

PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six arrests made in Washington County drug trafficking case

FLEMING – Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six individuals Monday after executing a search warrant in Fleming. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at 2095 Rocky Point Road, Fleming, and a vehicle known to be at the above residence was stopped on State Route 339 at U.S. 50.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested

Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
ROSEVILLE, OH
WTAP

Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page around 9 p.m. Monday night that Gabriel Casto had been found. Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, according to a post on the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
WOOD COUNTY, WV

