Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year

PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County officials consider hiring human resource manager

PARKERSBURG –The Wood County Commission may hire a human resource manager. The commission discussed Monday what such a position would be and what the person would do. Commission President Blair Couch said they were not looking at someone who would undercut the elected officials, but someone employees could talk to about health coverage, retirement and other issues. Employees would still need to go to their elected officials for issues within the office itself.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Final 4th quarter campaign reports filed

PARKERSBURG — A candidate for state Senate from Wood County has raised more than $116,000 in campaign contributions for the 2022 election, according to the fourth-quarter financial disclosures filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State. Republican Mike Azinger reported year-to-date contributions of $116,700. Azinger ran in the general...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
MASON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six arrests made in Washington County drug trafficking case

FLEMING – Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six individuals Monday after executing a search warrant in Fleming. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at 2095 Rocky Point Road, Fleming, and a vehicle known to be at the above residence was stopped on State Route 339 at U.S. 50.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Public meetings to seek input on Parkersburg’s parks system

PARKERSBURG — The City of Parkersburg is holding a series of meetings to solicit public feedback on the city’s parks system. The first is slated for 11 a.m. today at the Pavilion in City Park. Additional sessions are planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in the executive conference room...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ella Sue Pfalzgraf

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parker attempted murder trial scheduled for March

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has trial scheduled in March on a charge of attempted murder. Brandon Luke Parker, 1713 Park St., Parkersburg ,has his trial scheduled before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters for March 7 on charges of wanton endangerment with a firearm and attempted murder. On...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV

