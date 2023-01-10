PARKERSBURG –The Wood County Commission may hire a human resource manager. The commission discussed Monday what such a position would be and what the person would do. Commission President Blair Couch said they were not looking at someone who would undercut the elected officials, but someone employees could talk to about health coverage, retirement and other issues. Employees would still need to go to their elected officials for issues within the office itself.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO