Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year
PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
1 person taken to hospital after Putnam County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12): Putnam County dispatchers say that one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash. There is no word on the extent of their injuries. Shamrock Ln. is back open. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the […]
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
Wood County officials consider hiring human resource manager
PARKERSBURG –The Wood County Commission may hire a human resource manager. The commission discussed Monday what such a position would be and what the person would do. Commission President Blair Couch said they were not looking at someone who would undercut the elected officials, but someone employees could talk to about health coverage, retirement and other issues. Employees would still need to go to their elected officials for issues within the office itself.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local court approved a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education. According to court documents, a local senior got one dose of the required meningococcal vaccine series but is seeking a medical exemption from the second dose. That request was denied so the...
Final 4th quarter campaign reports filed
PARKERSBURG — A candidate for state Senate from Wood County has raised more than $116,000 in campaign contributions for the 2022 election, according to the fourth-quarter financial disclosures filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State. Republican Mike Azinger reported year-to-date contributions of $116,700. Azinger ran in the general...
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
Name released in Putnam County fatal crash
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
Six arrests made in Washington County drug trafficking case
FLEMING – Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six individuals Monday after executing a search warrant in Fleming. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at 2095 Rocky Point Road, Fleming, and a vehicle known to be at the above residence was stopped on State Route 339 at U.S. 50.
West Virginia man gets life sentence for Upstate murder
A West Virginia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty of an Upstate murder. After a three day trial, 36 year old Corey Mark Porter of Parkersburg, West Virginia was convicted of murder and a weapons violation.
Public meetings to seek input on Parkersburg’s parks system
PARKERSBURG — The City of Parkersburg is holding a series of meetings to solicit public feedback on the city’s parks system. The first is slated for 11 a.m. today at the Pavilion in City Park. Additional sessions are planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in the executive conference room...
Vienna Police, Wood County Schools say Jackson Middle School threat not credible
VIENNA — Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said there was “zero evidence” of an alleged threat officers and school officials investigated Tuesday at Jackson Middle School. “It was a rumor that was dispelled very quickly,” he said. A post on the Wood County Schools Facebook page...
Ella Sue Pfalzgraf
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Ella Sue Pfalzgraf, 76, of Vienna, WV, on Jan. 6, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, David Reed and Maxine VanFossen Reed and her brother, Russell Reed. She is survived by her husband,...
Parker attempted murder trial scheduled for March
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has trial scheduled in March on a charge of attempted murder. Brandon Luke Parker, 1713 Park St., Parkersburg ,has his trial scheduled before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters for March 7 on charges of wanton endangerment with a firearm and attempted murder. On...
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
