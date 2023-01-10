Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a veteran in Raheem Morris be the man for the job?
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview
In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
No. 21 Auburn’s 27-game home win streak on the line vs. Mississippi State
Following an impressive 82-73 road victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday night, No. 21 Auburn hosts Mississippi State looking to
Struggling Texas Tech in ‘urgency mode’ in game at No. 10 Texas
No. 10 Texas and struggling-but-dangerous Texas Tech will have different things to prove but the same goal in mind when
Panthers to interview Frank Reich Wednesday
The Panthers and Frank Reich will be spending some time together on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reich is interviewing for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season. He was 40-33-1 over his...
Follow the Colts' Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a search to find their next head coach. Frank Reich was fired at midseason and replaced by former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday in the interim. The latter is still a candidate for the job officially but we've learned about several other exciting possibilities in the days following the team's season finale.
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh a 'top candidate' after interview with Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos officially began their search for a new head coach on Monday, and we'll give you one guess as to who their first interview was with. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Broncos during a two-hour virtual interview, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the first coach Denver brass has spoken with since it fired first year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26. ...
