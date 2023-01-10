ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Ejiro Evero, Broncos Complete HC Interview

In what is the lone in-house candidate, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero completed an interview for the team's head-coaching job. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Evero met Broncos brass Tuesday, one day after the hiring committee conducted a virtual discussion with Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh — the betting favorite as of this writing.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Panthers to interview Frank Reich Wednesday

The Panthers and Frank Reich will be spending some time together on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reich is interviewing for the team’s head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Reich was fired by the Colts after a 3-5-1 start to the season. He was 40-33-1 over his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Follow the Colts' Head Coaching Search

The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a search to find their next head coach. Frank Reich was fired at midseason and replaced by former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday in the interim. The latter is still a candidate for the job officially but we've learned about several other exciting possibilities in the days following the team's season finale.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh a 'top candidate' after interview with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos officially began their search for a new head coach on Monday, and we'll give you one guess as to who their first interview was with. Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Broncos during a two-hour virtual interview, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the first coach Denver brass has spoken with since it fired first year coach Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26. ...
DENVER, CO

